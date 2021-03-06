Hawkeyes send six to Big Ten finals

Young used 23 seconds of riding time in the second tiebreaker period to earn the deciding point in his semifinal victory.

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli followed at 165 by continuing his drive for a third consecutive Big Ten title, using an escape and a point for his 1 minute, 52 seconds of riding time to earn a 2-0 win over Carmon Amine of Michigan in the semifinals.

Marinelli will also be joined in the finals by Iowa’s Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer.

DeSanto edged Illinois’ lone semifinalist, Lucas Byrd, in his semifinal at 133 by a 5-4 score. Byrd had tied the match in the third period at 4-4 with a reversal before an escape advanced DeSanto into the Big Ten finals for the first time in his career.

Eierman, a three-time champion in the Mid-American Conference for Missouri before transferring to Iowa, will compete for his first Big Ten title against Penn State’s Nick Lee after defeating Chad Red of Nebraska 7-1 in the semifinals at 141.

Kemerer will be wrestling in a Big Ten title match for the third time in his career after earning a 4-2 decision over Logan Massa of Michigan at 174.

Iowa’s other two semifinalists, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285, both lost chances to reach the finals.