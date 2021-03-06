Hawkeyes send six to Big Ten finals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From a quick conclusion to going the distance, Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team enjoyed a near-perfect semifinal round Saturday night at the Big Ten Championships.
The Hawkeyes won the first six of their eight semifinal matches to maintain a lead in the team race, piling up 119.5 points at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State enters today’s final day of competition in second place, 31 points behind Iowa and one point in front of third-place Nebraska.
The Nittany Lions have four finalists while the Cornhuskers advanced three.
The Hawkeyes took their own paths to today’s 3 p.m. finals.
At 125 pounds, Spencer Lee needed just 24 seconds to pin Rayvon Foley of Michigan State.
The effort was the fifth-fastest fall in the history of the Big Ten Championships in any weight class and it came after Lee left the mat with an irritated look on his face after Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin worked Lee into the third period before the Hawkeyes’ two-time defending national champion was able to finish off a technical fall.
Lee will face Purdue’s Devin Schroder in today’s finals.
On the other end of the spectrum, Kaleb Young reached the Big Ten finals for the first time in his career, but his 3-2 win over Brayton Lee of Minnesota at 157 was not decided until the second tiebreaker.
Young used 23 seconds of riding time in the second tiebreaker period to earn the deciding point in his semifinal victory.
Iowa’s Alex Marinelli followed at 165 by continuing his drive for a third consecutive Big Ten title, using an escape and a point for his 1 minute, 52 seconds of riding time to earn a 2-0 win over Carmon Amine of Michigan in the semifinals.
Marinelli will also be joined in the finals by Iowa’s Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer.
DeSanto edged Illinois’ lone semifinalist, Lucas Byrd, in his semifinal at 133 by a 5-4 score. Byrd had tied the match in the third period at 4-4 with a reversal before an escape advanced DeSanto into the Big Ten finals for the first time in his career.
Eierman, a three-time champion in the Mid-American Conference for Missouri before transferring to Iowa, will compete for his first Big Ten title against Penn State’s Nick Lee after defeating Chad Red of Nebraska 7-1 in the semifinals at 141.
Kemerer will be wrestling in a Big Ten title match for the third time in his career after earning a 4-2 decision over Logan Massa of Michigan at 174.
Iowa’s other two semifinalists, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285, both lost chances to reach the finals.
Michigan’s Myles Amine scored a takedown 13 seconds into the first sudden-victory period to edge Warner 3-1 while the Wolverines’ Mason Parris pinned Tony Cassioppi in :58 in his semifinal match.
The only two Hawkeyes who did not reach the semifinals both lost quarterfinal decisions, Nelson Brands falling 14-8 to top-seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State at 184 and second-seeded Max Murin upset 11-6 by Ridge Lovett of Nebraska at 149.