Hawkeyes send six to Big Ten semis

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Iowa advanced six wrestlers into the semifinals and sits third in the team race following Saturday's opening session at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

The Hawkeyes won 11 of their 15 matches during the tournament's opening session at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, including an opening-round pin by Michael Kemerer at 174 pounds and major decisions by Max Murin at 149 and Jacob Warner at 197 in their opening-round matches.

All six Iowa wrestlers who reached the semifinals -- Austin DeSanto at 133, Jaydin Eierman at 141, Murin at 149, Alex Marinelli at 165, Kemerer at 174 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 -- advanced through the quarterfinals with wins by decision.

The Hawkeyes' Warner, Drake Ayala at 125, Kaleb Young at 157 and Abe Assad at 184 each need one win the back draw tonight to secure an automatic berth for the NCAA tourney.

Iowa's six semifinalists have already earned their berths in the NCAA field.

Iowa currently sits behind Michigan and Penn State in the team race.

"You have to put the fear of what you do really well into your opponent,'' Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "That means we have to pick up our pace. We have to pick up our pace and put guys under the fire. There is a lot of wrestling left to go.''

