Hawkeyes slip past Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — The second-ranked Iowa wrestling team defeated Nebraska for the 13th consecutive time Sunday night, but it needed a win in the final match to do so.

After the Hawkeyes built a comfortable lead, the Huskers stormed back and it required Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi to record a win in the final match to clinch a 20-15 victory for Iowa in the regular-season finale.

The Hawkeyes (14-1, 7-1) won six bouts and held a 20-6 advantage in takedowns.

“We are to the postseason now, so you only have a couple more chances to improve,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “We have work to do at every weight class.”

Iowa won four of the first five matches before the break and led 14-3 at intermission. Drake Ayala returned to the lineup for the first time in nearly a month and rattled off five takedowns in a 13-6 win at 125.

Austin DeSanto followed at 133 with a 22-7 technical fall and Jaydin Eierman extended Iowa’s lead to 11-0 with a top 10 win at 141.

Nebraska posted a 3-1 victory at 149, but Kaleb Young answered with a 6-3 win at 157. Young scored a takedown early, and traded a reversal for an escape to lead 3-2 after one period. He escaped again in the second and added a two-point nea rfall to go along with a third-period rideout against No. 10 Peyton Robb.

“You can catch positions where you get back points,” Young said. “I need to be ready for that and aware of that at the beginning of the match. I want to get four-back points instead of two. That’s what we want and that’s what we need to get.”

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli gave the Hawkeyes five wins in the first six matches with an 8-2 decision at 165. Marinelli scored a takedown in every period and added two minutes, 58 seconds of riding time to give Iowa a 17-3 lead.

Michael Kemerer (174) and Jacob Warner (197) suffered one-point losses and Abe Assad was pinned at 184 to bring Nebraska within 17-15.

Cassioppi did not record a takedown, but he beat Christian Lance 3-0 thanks to an escape, riding time and a stalling point.

“I needed to be more solid on my finishes. I needed to keep going,” Cassioppi said. “I can get to the legs 20 more times and finish 20 more times. I need to keep going there. Honestly, I let my nerves slow me down. I could have opened that match up.”

Iowa is off until returning to Lincoln in two weeks for the Big Ten tournament championship.

