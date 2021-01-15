Hawkeyes start fast, handle Huskers

IOWA CITY — Top-ranked Iowa looked the part.

The Hawkeyes opened their delayed 2020-21 wrestling season with a dominant performance that coach Tom Brands with one question following a 31-6 rout of sixth-ranked Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"What’s next? What’s next? We’ve got to keep working, keeping getting better. That’s what’s next," Brands said following an energy-filled dual.

"Things got a little chippy from the start, but that’s fine. That’s competition."

Brands saw some good and some work to do as the Hawkeyes won eight matches against the Cornhuskers, scoring bonus points in half of their victories.

“We were really sharp in some weights, have some work to do in others,’’ Brands said. “We can get better as a team. That was a good performance, but we’ll see these guys again later on.’’

The Iowa coach liked what he saw from Nelson Brands at 184 pounds, the aggressor from the start in his match against seventh-ranked Taylor Venz.

The eighth-ranked Hawkeye sophomore scored a pair of first period takedowns and used a third to open a 6-3 lead before unleashing his fury on the Cornhuskers’ senior in the final two minutes.