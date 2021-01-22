Hawkeyes, Steveson dominate as Iowa rolls

MINNEAPOLIS — Top-ranked Iowa and Minnesota’s top-ranked heavyweight dominated Friday night.

Iowa rolled to a 35-4 wrestling victory over the Golden Gophers at the Sports Pavilion, winning the first nine matches before Minnesota junior Gable Steveson dominated the Hawkeyes’ third-ranked Tony Cassioppi, 15-6, in their match at 285 pounds.

The major decision was about the only disappointment for Iowa as it won its 20th consecutive dual against Big Ten competition.

The Hawkeyes accumulated 34 takedowns, 24 near-fall points and outscored the Golden Gophers 115-44 in match-ups to move to 2-0 on the season.

Iowa won the other two matches involving wrestlers both ranked in the top 10.

At 157, the Hawkeyes’ seventh-ranked Kaleb Young and the Golden Gophers’ sixth-ranked Brayton Lee dueled to a 3-3 through regulation.

After battling through a scoreless sudden victory period, Young recorded a quick escape to take a 4-3 advantage then rode Lee out for his 30-second half of the overtime period to secure the win.

Spencer Lee gave Iowa its first win against a ranked Minnesota wrestler and a quick start.