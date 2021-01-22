Hawkeyes, Steveson dominate as Iowa rolls

MINNEAPOLIS — Top-ranked Iowa and Minnesota’s top-ranked heavyweight dominated Friday night.
Iowa rolled to a 35-4 wrestling victory over the Golden Gophers at the Sports Pavilion, winning the first nine matches before Minnesota junior Gable Steveson dominated the Hawkeyes’ third-ranked Tony Cassioppi, 15-6, in their match at 285 pounds.
The major decision was about the only disappointment for Iowa as it won its 20th consecutive dual against Big Ten competition.
The Hawkeyes accumulated 34 takedowns, 24 near-fall points and outscored the Golden Gophers 115-44 in match-ups to move to 2-0 on the season.
Iowa won the other two matches involving wrestlers both ranked in the top 10.
At 157, the Hawkeyes’ seventh-ranked Kaleb Young and the Golden Gophers’ sixth-ranked Brayton Lee dueled to a 3-3 through regulation.
After battling through a scoreless sudden victory period, Young recorded a quick escape to take a 4-3 advantage then rode Lee out for his 30-second half of the overtime period to secure the win.
Spencer Lee gave Iowa its first win against a ranked Minnesota wrestler and a quick start.
Lee, top-ranked at 125, put ninth-ranked Patrick McKee on his back for a pair of four-point nearfalls before earning the 18th first-period pin of his career, earning the fall in 2 minutes, 55 seconds.
Austin DeSanto and Jaydin Eierman then delivered bonus points to help Iowa to a quick 15-0 lead.
DeSanto claimed a technical fall at 133 against Minnesota senior Boo Dryden, using back points to finish off a 21-2 victory which moved Iowa in front, 11-0, a lead Jaydin Eierman only extended.
The 141-pounder claimed a 22-9 major decision over freshman Marcos Polanco before Max Murin opened a 3-0 lead through two periods on his way to a 5-1 decision at 149.
The Hawkeyes’ Alex Marinelli picked up an 8-4 decision at 165 before Michael Kemerer made his season debut and added more bonus points to Iowa’s team score.
Kemerer scored a late takedown off of a scramble and used riding time as the top-ranked senior earned a 12-3 win at 174 over the Gophers’ Jake Allar.
Nelson Brands followed with a 10-6 decision at 184 and Jacob Warner claimed a 13-2 major decision at 197 before Steveson and the 15th-ranked Golden Gophers (2-2) denied Iowa the shutout.