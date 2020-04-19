Hawkeyes sweep all-American recognition

It wasn’t the history they were working to make, but competitors on Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team collected an honor that only the Hawkeyes can claim over the weekend.
For the time ever, Iowa wrestlers in all 10 weight classes were awarded all-American recognition by that National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Nine Hawkeyes – Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Max Murin, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi – were awarded first-team all-American honors by the coaches organization and Abe Assad was selected as a second-team all-American.
Iowa State’s Ian Parker, Jarrett Degen, David Carr, Northern Iowa’s Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan and Illinois’ Travis Piotrowski were awarded first-team honors by the NWCA. The Cyclones’ Alex Mackall and Gannon Gremmel were named as second-team choices while ISU’s Samuel Colbray, UNI’s Michael Blockhus, Max Thomsen and Carter Isley and Illinois’ Dan Braunagel and Zach Braunagel received honorable mention.
The NWCA traditionally selects its all-American teams based on a wrestler’s performance at the NCAA Championships, but because the national tournament was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all-American honors were awarded based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the conference tournaments which preceded the start of the national tourney.
While Lee said during a news conference earlier this month that he preferred to earn his recognition on the mat, Iowa coach Tom Brands looked at things differently.
“Officially naming all-Americans is the right thing to do,’’ Brands said. “Our guys were consistent and earned their results. They earned their seed at the national tournament. They were dominant and based on their entire body of work, they deserved to be recognized.’’
In each weight class, the NWCA named eight wrestlers as first-team all-Americans and selected four second-team and four honorable mention choices.
Iowa’s 10 all-Americans had a combined record of 184-29 during the 2019-20 season, which saw Iowa finish the dual season at 13-0 and earn its first outright Big Ten tournament championship in the sport since 2010.
The Hawkeyes scored bonus points in 90 of their 184 victories and defeated 79 ranked opponents.
Iowa was the only NCAA Division I program to have 10 all-Americans and the only team to have nine first-team selections.
The recognition marked the seventh time in school history and the first time since 1995 that nine Hawkeyes earned first-team all-American honors.
Iowa entered the 2020 NCAA tourney with three top seeds and nine wrestlers seeded eighth or better.
