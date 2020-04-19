Hawkeyes sweep all-American recognition

While Lee said during a news conference earlier this month that he preferred to earn his recognition on the mat, Iowa coach Tom Brands looked at things differently.

“Officially naming all-Americans is the right thing to do,’’ Brands said. “Our guys were consistent and earned their results. They earned their seed at the national tournament. They were dominant and based on their entire body of work, they deserved to be recognized.’’

In each weight class, the NWCA named eight wrestlers as first-team all-Americans and selected four second-team and four honorable mention choices.

Iowa’s 10 all-Americans had a combined record of 184-29 during the 2019-20 season, which saw Iowa finish the dual season at 13-0 and earn its first outright Big Ten tournament championship in the sport since 2010.

The Hawkeyes scored bonus points in 90 of their 184 victories and defeated 79 ranked opponents.

Iowa was the only NCAA Division I program to have 10 all-Americans and the only team to have nine first-team selections.

The recognition marked the seventh time in school history and the first time since 1995 that nine Hawkeyes earned first-team all-American honors.

Iowa entered the 2020 NCAA tourney with three top seeds and nine wrestlers seeded eighth or better.

