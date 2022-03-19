Hawkeyes' Warner falls short in title bid

DETROIT — Iowa's Jacob Warner pushed Max Dean to the final minute Saturday, but the Penn State wrestler denied the Hawkeye a national championship.

Dean completed a perfect five-for-five final round for the Nittany Lions by edging Iowa's lone finalist 3-2 in the 197-pound NCAA title match at Little Caesars Arena.

Countering a shot by Warner, Dean scored a takedown with 34 seconds remaining in the match was the difference, breaking a 1-1 tie and giving him the margin he needed against the Hawkeye.

"I took a shot. He scored a go-behind. I have to follow through. I have to face him. I have to turn,'' Warner said. "I still thought I was going to win that match. I thought I was going to get an escape and a takedown. I was going to score to score. ... It didn't happen, but I didn't falter.''

Following a scoreless first period, Warner used an escape 15 seconds into the second period to open a 1-0 lead.

Dean broke free at the 1:42 mark of the third period to tie the match before scoring the deciding takedown.

Warner managed to escape with :08 left but was unable to get in a last-second shot.

"I have what it takes. That is what this weekend proved to me,'' Warner said.

Iowa, the defending national champions, finished third behind Penn State and Michigan in the team race to secure a team trophy with a top-four finish for the ninth straight season and the 14th time coach Tom Brands’ 16 seasons.

Wins by three of the Hawkeyes’ four wrestlers in placement matches during the Saturday morning assured Iowa of third place, finishing ahead of Arizona State and Nebraska.

Before Warner took the mat, four other Hawkeyes finished the season by earning All-American honors.

Austin DeSanto placed third at 133 pounds, Michael Kemerer took fourth at 174 and Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi won their final matches, Marinelli earning fifth at 165 and Cassioppi placing seventh at 285.

Including Warner, Iowa has had at least five All-Americans in nine straight seasons.

DeSanto won a pair of matches in Saturday’s medal round to record his second straight third-place finish.

He recorded four takedowns in a 10-6 win over Lucas Byrd of Illinois in the consolation semifinals before scoring two first-period takedowns on his way to a 7-4 decision over Michael McGee of Arizona State in the third-place match.

Becoming the first Iowa wrestler to earn All-American honors five times, Kemerer won his 100th match as a Hawkeye in consolation semifinals but needed overtime to do it.

The seventh-year senior used a takedown in sudden victory to become the 41st Hawkeye to win 100 career matches and edge Logan Massa of Michigan 6-4. Kemerer settled for fourth place, however, losing a 12-4 major decision to Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State in the third-place match.

"I’m a competitor and I hate losing and it’s tough to put that aside but at the same time the other voice inside me is trying to tell me how much I have to be thankful for and how good my college career has been," Kemerer said.

Marinelli received a medical forfeit in his fifth place match against Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti, completing his Hawkeye career as a four-time All-American.

Cassioppi earned All-American honors for the third time, winning his seventh-place match over Christian Lance of Nebraska. The junior heavyweight used a second-period ride out and a third-period escape to claim a 2-0 win.

"I didn’t necessarily have the results I had last year," Cassioppi said. "I took third last year and seventh this time, but I am a lot better wrestler than I was last year. I have improved a lot and I need to keep that going on the mat. I need to keep movement on the mat."

Iowa State’s David Carr and Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen each finished with third-place efforts.

Carr followed a 6-3 win over Will Lewan of Michigan in the consolation semifinals at 157 before taking third with a 7-2 victory over Peyton Robb of Nebraska in the third-place match.

The defending national champion recorded a first-period takedown and put Robb on his back for four points in final period to secure third place.

Keckeisen reached the third-place match at 184 by scoring a reversal during the first tiebreaker session following a scoreless sudden-victory period to claim a 7-5 win over North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay, a second-place finisher at last year’s NCAA Championships and a runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Senior Nationals.

Avenging a loss in the quarterfinals, Keckisen used a takedown with 24 seconds remaining to earn a 6-4 decision over Bernie Truax of Cal Poly.

"It was bittersweet. Got redemption there," Keckeisen said.

Carr was one of three Cyclones to win their final matches Saturday.

Yonger Bastida finished fifth at 197 and Marcus Coleman took seventh place at 184.

Bastida dropped a 4-3 decision the consolation semifinals to Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming before recording his first pin against an NCAA Division I opponent in the fifth-place match, dropping Gavin Hoffman of Ohio State in 2 minutes, 29 seconds.

Coleman recorded three takedowns in his seventh-place match to defeated Jonathan Loew of Cornell, 8-3.

Illinois’ top finisher was Byrd, who followed his loss to DeSanto by pinning Korben Myers of Virginia Tech in 6:59 to take fifth at 133.

