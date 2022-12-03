Hawkeyes' Warner: 'We don't like Iowa State'

IOWA CITY — Growing up in east-central Illinois, Jacob Warner never really understood the intensity of the Iowa-Iowa State wrestling rivalry until he stepped on the mat.

The senior’s first dual appearance for the Hawkeyes came in 2018 when he won a 5-4 decision over the Cyclones’ Willie Miklus.

In a Cy-Hawk Series that is renewed Sunday when Iowa hosts Iowa State at 1:30 p.m., Warner said really knew just one thing about the Cyclones at that point.

“I knew that we don’t like Iowa State," Warner said Tuesday.

Warner earned a major decision against ISU’s Joel Shapiro the following year and after the Big Ten prevented regular-season competition outside the league in 2020 because of COVID-19, he received a different taste of the rivalry last season.

Iowa State’s 24th-ranked Yonger Bastida handed Warner a 4-3 loss, the only setback the NCAA runner-up at 197 pounds had to a wrestler outside of the Big Ten during his 21-6 season.

“I don’t know if I came out flat or if I underestimated the guy," Warner said. "I don’t feel I did. Things worked out in the end for me, but he gave me his best effort a year ago.

"But that doesn’t matter now."

What matters now to Warner is continuing to build on a 5-0 start to the current season.

Ranked second at 197, Warner is expected to face Cyclones’ Cuban 197-pounder who is also off to a strong start. Bastida is 5-0 and ranked sixth.

“He is athletic, not like a lot of guys at my weight," Warner said. “I have to be on top of my wrestling. I know what I’m capable of. I’ve watched the match from last year a couple of times. I’ve based my preparation on that loss."

In a series that has seen Iowa win the last 17 duals, the match is one of as many as five which could pair wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally in the dual between the second-ranked Hawkeyes and seventh-ranked Cyclones.

“It has always been an important rivalry and will always be important," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “It is highly contested and you know what, that’s a lot of fun and a great environment. That’s OK that it’s highly contested because that’s what opportunities are about."

It could include the Hawkeye debut of Stanford transfer Real Woods, who for the first time this season is listed as a lineup possibility after dealing with an early-season injury.

Woods, the second-ranked 141-pounder, could face freshman and ISU’s seventh-ranked Casey Swiderski, one of the nation’s top recruits last season and a four-time state prep champion in Michigan.

At 149, Iowa’s sixth-ranked Max Murin is paired against ISU’s eighth-ranked Paniro Johnson.

The top-match-ups come at heavier weights. The Cyclones’ Marcus Coleman is ranked fifth at 184 and the Hawkeyes counter with eighth-ranked Abe Assad Iowa's fourth-ranked Tony Cassioppi will likely meet Iowa State’s ninth-ranked Sam Schuyler at 285.

Former Davenport Assumption prep Julien Broderson is listed as ISU’s starter at 174. The junior is off to a 5-0 start and will likely meet Nelson Brands, who made his season debut in Iowa’s win over Penn on Nov. 26.

That match will follow one between 2021 NCAA champ David Carr and unbeaten Hawkeye 165-pounder Patrick Kennedy.