Hawkeyes welcome a different type of big stage

Iowa wrestlers look forward to stepping onto a different type of big stage Saturday.

In this case, that stage will be located just in front of second base as the Hawkeyes take the turf at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the Bout at the Ballpark.

The 8 p.m. dual against Oklahoma State pairs two tradition-rich programs which have combined to win 58 NCAA championships and is part of an event featured United States men’s and women’s teams facing international competition.

“Just like I was excited to be part of the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry for the first time, I’m looking forward to being part of this,’’ Hawkeye 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman said. “Iowa, Oklahoma State, there’s so much history.’’

The second-ranked Hawkeyes and 12th-ranked Cowboys will be meeting for the 55th time in a dual meet, Iowa looking to add to its 12-1 record and Oklahoma State looking to improve on an 11-3 mark that includes Big 12 losses to Iowa State, Northern Iowa and last weekend, at Missouri.

Hawkeye 174-pounder Michael Kemerer is anxious for Saturday’s dual for a couple of reasons.

He looks forward to facing another top-10 opponent in the Cowboys’ 10th-ranked Dustin Plott and as a baseball fan, he welcomes the chance to compete at a venue that is the home of the Texas Rangers.

“I like going to different ballparks and I’m looking forward a very different experience. As a competitor, I feel the bigger the stage, the better. I know I enjoy it more as a competitor,’’ Kemerer said. “It’s something we’re all looking forward to.’’

Kemerer, 4-1 this season against ranked opponents, is involved in one of three matches between top-10 wrestlers.

Iowa’s third-ranked Austin DeSanto is expected to meet second-ranked Daton Fix at 133 and the Hawkeyes’ fifth-ranked Alex Marinelli will likely face a ranked opponent for the fifth straight match at 165, facing Oklahoma State’s eighth-ranked Travis Wittlake.

Fix, 14-0 on the season, has beaten DeSanto in two previous matches between the two. Fix won a 2-0 decision in a 2019 dual between the teams and claimed a 3-2 win over the Hawkeye senior in the semifinals of the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Marinelli and Wittlake have met once before with the Hawkeyes’ senior winning a 3-2 decision in a a 2020 dual between the teams at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“When Iowa and Oklahoma State get together, it’s a heated rivalry and there have been a lot of iconic matches over the years,’’ Kemerer said. “This is always one of my favorite duals. I like wrestling the best guys and the best teams.’’

Iowa coach Tom Brands welcomes the chance to be part of an event in a unique setting.

The Hawkeyes hosted the Cowboys in 2015 at Kinnick Stadium in the Grapple on the Gridiron event and organizers hope the Bout at the Ballpark in the 40,300-seat major-league ballpark will prove equally popular.

“The stage is big, but our guys have been there before,’’ Brands said. “They’re used to being part of big events and this a great opportunity for them to showcase themselves and to showcase college wrestling. It’s a big, big event.’’

The dual between the Hawkeyes and Cowboys will follow the international competition between the United States men’s and women’s freestyle teams and a group of top competitors throughout the world.

The original opponents for that competition, the men’s team from Iran and the women’s team from Mongolia, withdrew from the event in recent weeks because of travel issues and have been replaced by competitors who have been able to enter the United States.

Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman is scheduled to be among competitors on the United States team, facing Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico.

