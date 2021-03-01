Hawkeyes work to stay sharp despite pause

Iowa wrestlers are determined to prove that a COVID pause and sub-zero temperatures haven’t dulled the edge they worked hard to create.
“We’re number one in the country for a reason and we get to prove that this weekend,’’ 165-pound senior Alex Marinelli said Monday.
The Hawkeyes return to action Saturday at the Big Ten Championships hosted by second-ranked Penn State, Iowa’s first competition since sweeping a double dual at Purdue on Feb. 7 to move to 5-0 on the season.
All in-person team activities were paused the following day because of COVID-19 issues within the team.
That led to the postponement of Iowa’s next two dual meets and ultimately, the cancelation of a third because of concerns Wisconsin medical personnel had about the Badgers competing against the Hawkeyes even though Iowa had been cleared to resume full team activities four days before the scheduled regular-season finale.
That cancellation still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of Tom Brands, but the Iowa coach likes the way his team has handled the latest circumstances to come their way.
Unable to train together, the Hawkeyes found their own ways to maintain conditioning before being allowed to return to the wrestling room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It reminds me of my days at Iowa when we would do things that were seemingly insane just to keep that training edge any way you possibly could,’’ Brands said.
If that meant running outside when the temperature was flirting with double digits below zero and the wind chill carried even more bite, so be it.
“It was negative-15 degrees out one morning,’’ Marinelli said. “I just put on four layers. I was sweating everywhere but my hands and feet. They were freezing.’’
Two-time NCAA 125-pound champion Spencer Lee, who joins Marinelli as Iowa’s only defending champions at the Big Ten tourney, hit the streets of Iowa City three times daily despite frigid mid-February conditions.
He followed a run at 6:30 a.m. with another around 3 p.m. and finished the day off with evening run at 8 p.m.
“I’ve been doing that for the last month-and-a-half, even before the protocol happened,’’ Lee said.
Brands said his team has remained diligent in adhering to Big Ten protocols all along, including during the team’s most recent COVID-related issues.
The Hawkeyes have been tested twice daily in recent weeks, following conference protocols that include daily rapid antigen surveillance testing for the coronavirus followed by more thorough PCR tests.
He said the communication between staff members and the Hawkeyes has remained in-depth in recent weeks, calling it “direct and to the point.’’
Brands said his sport’s administrative supervisor, Iowa deputy director of athletics Barbara Burke, “has exhausted herself working with a situation she cannot control’’ to keep things moving forward, adding, “This Wisconsin (dual) deal still doesn’t make sense to me. … Our medical staff is the best medical staff on the planet.’’
Iowa’s return-to-competition plan included a separation of Hawkeyes in wrestling room at any given point in time.
Brands doesn’t believe that has impacted the Hawkeyes’ readiness.
“Our 10 guys (in the lineup) are the most important thing we have going right now and you have to protect them,’’ Brands said.
“Our guys are ready to go. We are as ready as we can be. The results will show how ready we are. We’ve got to be ready to hit that mat when the first whistle blows. We are ready ready.’’
Only six Hawkeyes have wrestled in each of Iowa’s five duals and two, Marinelli and 157-pound Kaleb Young, have yet to reach the minimum number of four matches against Division I competition needed to be eligible for the NCAA Championships.
Still, Brands the ultimate responsibility remains with his wrestlers to keep their competitive edge anyway they can.
“It’s up to these guys coming up here in four, five days. You still have to be diligent. You still have to be focused and have a good attitude and they’ve done that,’’ Brands said. “You can’t help but have good things happen when a crisis jumps out at you and you handle it pretty doggone well.’’
Lee expects that to play out this weekend when competition begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“We’ve been ready for this since last year. We have talked about getting through anything no matter the circumstances since I was a freshman,’’ Lee said. “That’s what the coaches tell us. You can only control what you can control. We are ready to go.’’