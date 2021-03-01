Hawkeyes work to stay sharp despite pause

He said the communication between staff members and the Hawkeyes has remained in-depth in recent weeks, calling it “direct and to the point.’’

Brands said his sport’s administrative supervisor, Iowa deputy director of athletics Barbara Burke, “has exhausted herself working with a situation she cannot control’’ to keep things moving forward, adding, “This Wisconsin (dual) deal still doesn’t make sense to me. … Our medical staff is the best medical staff on the planet.’’

Iowa’s return-to-competition plan included a separation of Hawkeyes in wrestling room at any given point in time.

Brands doesn’t believe that has impacted the Hawkeyes’ readiness.

“Our 10 guys (in the lineup) are the most important thing we have going right now and you have to protect them,’’ Brands said.

“Our guys are ready to go. We are as ready as we can be. The results will show how ready we are. We’ve got to be ready to hit that mat when the first whistle blows. We are ready ready.’’

Only six Hawkeyes have wrestled in each of Iowa’s five duals and two, Marinelli and 157-pound Kaleb Young, have yet to reach the minimum number of four matches against Division I competition needed to be eligible for the NCAA Championships.