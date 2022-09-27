Hawkeyes wrestling schedule finalized

Home duals against two traditional nonconference rivals are among eight opponents the Iowa wrestling team will face at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the upcoming season.

The Hawkeyes will host Iowa State and Oklahoma State during a season that begins with a home dual on Nov. 13 against Cal Baptist.

Iowa will also wrestle Pennsylvania at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Nov. 26 before hosting the Cyclones on Dec. 4. The Hawkeyes will conclude the regular season with a dual against the Cowboys on Feb. 19.

In between, Iowa’s only four appearances at home will be among its eight Big Ten duals.

The Hawkeyes will open conference competition on Jan. 6, hosting Illinois, and will also wrestle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Northwestern on Jan. 13, Nebraska on Jan. 20 and Michigan on Feb. 10.

Iowa will also return a favor in its first road test of the season.

The Hawkeyes will wrestle at Army on Nov. 17, facing an opponent which helped Iowa out of a predicament last season.

In the state at that time for a dual at Iowa State, Army was a last-day replacement on the Hawkeye schedule when travel issues prevented Oregon State from traveling to Iowa City.

The following day, Iowa will participate in a six-dual event, Arm Bar at the Armory, in Albany, N.Y. The Hawkeyes will wrestle Sacred Heart and Buffalo in their duals on Nov. 18 at the Washington Avenue Armory, a venue built in 1890 for a battalion of the New York National Guard that is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Iowa’s other nonconference dual will be on the road at Chattanooga on Dec. 10.

The Hawkeyes will compete close to home over the holidays, competing in the Soldier Salute at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Dec. 29-30.

Iowa’s Big Ten road duals are set for Jan. 8 at Purdue, Jan. 22 at Wisconsin, Jan. 27 at Penn State and Feb. 3 at Minnesota.

This year’s Big Ten Championships will be held at Michigan on March 4-5, a qualifier for the NCAA Championships on March 16-18 at Tulsa, Okla.