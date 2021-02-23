Idle, but dominant, Hawkeyes earn title

Top-ranked Iowa didn’t wrestle a match during the final two weeks of the Big Ten regular season, but the Hawkeyes won a championship.

The Big Ten declared Iowa and Penn State as conference regular-season co-champions on Tuesday after both teams finished their conference-only regular-season schedules unbeaten.

Because of COVID-19 issues within and outside of their programs, neither team wrestled all nine Big Ten duals they had on their schedules including a Feb. 12 meet against each other, but both dominated the competition they did face.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Iowa finished the season 5-0 to win a piece of its 11th regular-season conference title in the sport in the past 14 years while Penn State ended up 6-0 and earned a piece of its seventh Big Ten regular-season title in the past 10 years.

The Hawkeyes’ championship is Iowa’s 13th since the Big Ten began recognizing a conference dual meet champion in 1999.

Iowa, which resumed full-team practices last Thursday after pausing in-person team-related activities on Feb. 8 because of positive coronavirus tests within the program, was dominant in the five duals it wrestled.