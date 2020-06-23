Illinois sanctions prep girls wrestling

Female wrestlers in Illinois high schools will have an official state championship to chase beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
The board of directors of the Illinois High School Association last week approved a recommendation from the organization’s wrestling advisory committee to sanction an individual girls state wrestling tournament for the first time in 2022.
The board’s vote was unanimous, 10-0.
"I commend the board on their vision to further the IHSA mission by continuing to seek out more participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement.
Anderson said he believes the time is right for girls wrestling to become the 17th sport offered for female athletes in the state. Illinois sanctions 15 state championships for high school boys.
"Participation in high school girls wrestling has grown significantly over the past few years, and we expect this announcement will only help increase that momentum here in Illinois," Anderson said.
The date, location and structure of a tournament remain undetermined, but the board approval of sanctioning the sport begins that process.
Anderson said IHSA staff members will use the 2020-21 school year to best determine how the IHSA girls wrestling state series would fit within the current wrestling state series structure.
During the 2019-20 school year, a total of 434 high schools in Illinois offered wrestling as a sport in a three-class system.
With the decision by the IHSA, state high school organizations in 26 states have now sanctioned girls wrestling and are or will be conducting state championships.
Female wrestlers in Illinois have been eligible to compete for state championships in the IHSA boys state wrestling tournament, and four girls have taken the mat to compete in recent years at the State Farm Center.
Only one, Mia Palumbo of Oak Lawn Richards, has won a match at state. She actually won twice in 2018 and came up one victory shy of becoming the first female to medal in the Illinois state tournament.
The Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association has also hosted a state-championship level event for high school-aged female wrestlers in Illinois since 2017.
The decision by the IHSA comes at a time when the sport is growing at the collegiate level as well.
Augustana College in Rock Island announced plans in April to add a program during the 2021-22 school year, becoming the 37th NCAA institution to have a women's wrestling program.
