Illinois sanctions prep girls wrestling

Female wrestlers in Illinois high schools will have an official state championship to chase beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

The board of directors of the Illinois High School Association last week approved a recommendation from the organization’s wrestling advisory committee to sanction an individual girls state wrestling tournament for the first time in 2022.

The board’s vote was unanimous, 10-0.

"I commend the board on their vision to further the IHSA mission by continuing to seek out more participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement.

Anderson said he believes the time is right for girls wrestling to become the 17th sport offered for female athletes in the state. Illinois sanctions 15 state championships for high school boys.

"Participation in high school girls wrestling has grown significantly over the past few years, and we expect this announcement will only help increase that momentum here in Illinois," Anderson said.

The date, location and structure of a tournament remain undetermined, but the board approval of sanctioning the sport begins that process.