Illinois unveils wrestling facility plan

As walls go up on a $31.5 million wrestling training facility adjacent to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Illinois officials announced plans Thursday for a new facility to house its wrestling program.

Director of athletics Josh Whitman unveiled plans for the 19,000-square foot Illinois Wrestling Training Center that will be located on what is currently the south lawn of the State Farm Center.

The project will house a wrestling room, strength and conditioning and sports medicine facilities, a team locker room, coaches offices and a multipurpose meeting room.

Whitman calls the project, which still needs formal approval from institutional authorities and the university’s Board of Trustees, long overdue.

“For generations, Fighting Illini wrestling has competed at a high level, including a run of All-American that is virtually unmatched, with facilities that do not meet our standard of excellence,’’ Whitman said, referencing Illinois' ongoing streak of having at least one All-American in the sport for 30 consecutive years.

“It has taken us years of evaluating, planning and fundraising, but we are pleased to deliver to our wrestling program a facility of this caliber. This facility, combined with coach Mike Poeta’s leadership, will propel our program to new heights.’’

The facility which will replace Huff Hall as the home of Illinois’ wrestling program will face St. Mary’s Road south of the State Farm Center, sitting directly across the street from the Illinois Conference Center.

Fighting Illini wrestlers have trained at Huff Hall, which opened in 1925, for decades and competed there until matches were moved to the State Farm Center beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Including site work, the Illinois Wrestling Training Center project carries a $15.3 million price tag. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the spring of 2024 with completion expected in late 2025.

Illinois announced that $10 million in private support has been secured for the facility and Whitman recognized three sets of donors, Mark and Carol Mestemacher, Ron and Melody Domanico and Doug and Allison Waggoner, for making substantial gifts to make the plans a reality.

The project at Illinois comes at a time when new facilities have opened or are being constructed by other Big Ten Conference schools. Penn State, Ohio State, Minnesota and Rutgers join Iowa with either new or under-construction wrestling-dedicated facilities.

Ground was broken at Iowa in June and during an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club earlier this month, Hawkeyes coach Tom Brands said work at the new 38,500-square foot facility that will house both the Hawkeye men’s and women’s programs is progressing ahead of schedule.

“We’re fired up about the way it is coming together,’’ Brands said. “It’s going up fast and it’s an exciting time. It’s going to be great for the program and great for the university.’’

Iowa’s facility is scheduled to open in April, 2024.