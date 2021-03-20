Injured Lee, Hawkeyes earn a championship

ST. LOUIS – Ignoring an injury, Spencer Lee made certain Saturday that Iowa finished unfinished business at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Lee revealed after winning his third national title and helping Iowa to its first NCAA team title since 2010 that he competed in the tournament despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament eight days before the start of competition.

"If I would have lost, I probably wouldn’t have mentioned a thing, that’s the way I am, but this wasn’t about me," Lee said, adding, "One guy can’t win a team championship. We all won this, for our team and for the guys who were on the team last year and didn’t get this chance."

Iowa State’s David Carr joined Lee as a national champion on a day when Iowa clinched the program’s 24th NCAA team championship before any of its three finalists took the mat Saturday night.

Iowa’s 6-1 record during the consolation semifinals and finals provided the Hawkeyes with enough points to eliminate runner-up Penn State from the team race.

Lee was the only one of three Hawkeyes who competed in the finals to win, but Iowa finished with 129 points, ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 113.5 and third-place Oklahoma State, which finished with 99.5.