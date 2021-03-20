Injured Lee, Hawkeyes earn a championship

ST. LOUIS – Ignoring an injury, Spencer Lee made certain Saturday that Iowa finished unfinished business at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Lee revealed after winning his third national title and helping Iowa to its first NCAA team title since 2010 that he competed in the tournament despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament eight days before the start of competition.
"If I would have lost, I probably wouldn’t have mentioned a thing, that’s the way I am, but this wasn’t about me," Lee said, adding, "One guy can’t win a team championship. We all won this, for our team and for the guys who were on the team last year and didn’t get this chance."
Iowa State’s David Carr joined Lee as a national champion on a day when Iowa clinched the program’s 24th NCAA team championship before any of its three finalists took the mat Saturday night.
Iowa’s 6-1 record during the consolation semifinals and finals provided the Hawkeyes with enough points to eliminate runner-up Penn State from the team race.
Lee was the only one of three Hawkeyes who competed in the finals to win, but Iowa finished with 129 points, ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 113.5 and third-place Oklahoma State, which finished with 99.5.
"This is a hard night unless you win 10 titles," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "But, we’re bringing a trophy back to Iowa City that is real important to the guys in our wrestling room, the 10 guys here, the administration and our fan base. Some of my guys are hurting right now, but they’re smiling for the team and they accomplished together."
Iowa collected bonus points in two of its three consolation semifinal wins and after Austin DeSanto won his third-place match and Kaleb Young earned a win for seventh place, the Hawkeyes secured the team trophy when Penn State’s Michael Beard was unable to win by a pin in his seventh-place match at 197.
Even though Iowa’s Jacob Warner settled for fourth at 197, Tony Cassioppi’s win a third-place match at 285 that followed also would have given the Hawkeyes the championship.
In the final match of the season, Lee became the seventh Hawkeye to win three NCAA championships with a 7-0 victory over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the final at 125.
"My job is always to get things started. I would have liked to have gone first and started it off, but I know my job is to lead by example," said Lee, who indicated he still expects to compete in the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials.
Saturday, following a scoreless first period that saw Courtney attempt to live on the edge of the mat, Lee scored the only point he needed to return to the top of the awards stand with an escape.
He expanded his lead to 4-0 before the end of the period, using a takedown with 24 seconds remaining and collecting a point when Courtney was dinged for stalling.
Carr claimed his championship for Iowa State 40 years after his father, Nate, won the first of three NCAA crowns for the Cyclones.
"I told him when I came to Iowa State that I wanted to bring the program back, bring it back and break all of his records," Carr said.
David Carr won a 4-0 decision in Saturday’s 157 final against Jesse Dellavecchia of Rider, a match decided when Carr was able to get in on a double leg for a difference-making second-period takedown.
"It was awesome to get that takedown. I wanted to get in the first, that was the game plan," Carr said. "But, I was able to make some adjustments and I felt like the double leg was there and it was."
Two of four Penn State wrestlers to win national titles avenged losses to Iowa competitors in the finals at the Big Ten Championships to deny two Hawkeyes national titles.
The Nittany Lions’ Nick Lee and Carter Starocci each earned wins with takedowns in the first sudden victory session, Lee edging Jaydin Eierman 4-2 at 141 and Starocci claiming a 3-1 decision over Michael Kemerer at 174.
In avenging a one-point loss to Eierman two weeks earlier, Lee chose to go neutral to open the third period of regulation and turned that into a takedown that sent the wrestlers into the overtime tied at 2-2.
After Eierman went to the upper body, Lee countered for a trip and collected the deciding takedown early in the sudden-victory period, a scenario that repeated itself at 174.
In that match, the pair traded escapes in regulation before Starocci collected a takedown 14 seconds into the overtime to avenge his 7-2 loss to Kemerer at the Big Ten finals.
Penn State also picked up titles from Roman Bravo-Young at 133 and Aaron Brooks at 184.
DeSanto and Cassioppi both finished third for Iowa by beating higher seeds, although DeSanto did not participate in Saturday night’s parade of champions or medal stand ceremony after displaying what Brands labeled inappropriate behavior toward NCAA media officials while exiting the match following his third-place match.
After consulting with the NCAA Wrestling Committee and Iowa administrators, Brands said it was an institutional decision to withhold DeSanto from the ceremonial events.
DeSanto apologized in a statement, saying, "My language and behavior was inappropriate and inexcusable. I have spoken with Tom and I understand and agree with his decision."
The situation came after DeSanto used a pair of first-period takedowns on his way to a 10-6 decision over third-seeded Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech in the third-place match at 133.
Cassioppi, seeded fifth, did not allow a point in two wins Saturday including a 5-0 victory for third against fourth-seeded Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State.
The Hawkeyes’ Warner took fourth, dropping a 5-3 decision in the third-place match at 197 to top-seeded Myles Amine of Michigan, while Young used a third-period escape to win his seventh-place match over Wyatt Sheets of Oklahoma State, 3-2.
Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen finished third at 184, claiming a 5-4 decision over John Paznanski of Rutgers. The finish by the fourth-seeded redshirt freshman is the best for a UNI freshman in more than 40 years.
Iowa State’s Gannon Gremmel finished fifth with a 4-0 decision over Trent Hillger of Wisconsin.
Both Illinois wrestlers who saw action Saturday placed above their seeds, closing the season with wins in fifth-place matches after losing their first match of the day.
Seventh-seeded Lucas Byrd took fifth at 133 when he pinned Michael McGee of Arizona State in 6:17, the same place the Fighting Illini’s 14th-seeded Dylan Duncan earned at 141 with a 3-0 decision over Chad Red of Nebraska.