Iowa rallies to upend Army on mat

WEST POINT, N.Y. — The University of Iowa wrestling team fell behind early Thursday night, but closed with a flurry to collect a 28-13 win over Army at Christl Arena.

Iowa trailed 9-3 after the first three bouts, but recorded victories in six of the last seven matches to improve to 2-0 in dual competition.

"This team that was here tonight is capable, but they have to believe it up and down the lineup,” Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands said. “It doesn’t matter who is sitting at home and who’s not, it matters who we put on the mat at that time and place.”

Max Murin (149 pounds), Cobe Siebrecht (157), Patrick Kennedy (165) and Jacob Warner (197) had major decision wins and Tony Cassioppi (285) registered a pin to trigger the Hawkeyes.

Ethan Berginc had a pin over Aidan Harris at 125 and Julian Sanchez posted a 5-3 win over Drew Bennett at 141 to get Army off to a quick start.

Murin, ranked seventh, racked up a 15-5 win and Siebrecht followed with an 8-0 victory over 28th-ranked Nathan Lukez.

"We want to see our guys go out and fight like Cobe did," Brands said. “When you have your opportunity, you go out. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Kennedy continued the Hawkeye momentum with a 22-9 triumph. Warner accumulated 20 points in his bonus-point win, and Cassioppi pinned Kade Carlson in 1 minute, 26 seconds.

“I am feeling good, I just go out and wrestle really hard,” Kennedy said. “That was the deciding thing, these guys were coming out and trying to shove what we do in our face.

“I was staying tough with the guy. I felt good putting points up, but it could have been better. If I would have walked out of here with a tech fall maybe I would have smiled a litter harder, but we have a good thing going right now.”

The Hawkeyes have 12 bonus-point victories in 20 matches this season.

Cullan Schriever (133) and Abe Assad (184) had decision wins for the Hawkeyes, who will face Buffalo and Sacred Hart on Friday at Journeymen Wrestling's Arm Bar at the Armory event in Albany, N.Y.