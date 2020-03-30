Iowa's Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee has been named as the recipient of the Dan Hodge Trophy, presented annually to the most dominant wrestler in college wrestling.

Regarded as the Heisman Trophy of the sport, Lee received 52 out of a possible 57 first-place votes in becoming the third Hawkeye to earn the honor.

Lee dominated the 125-pound weight class during the 2019-20 season, outscoring opponents 234-18 while scoring bonus points in 17 of his 18 matches during an undefeated junior season.

He recorded four first-period falls and nine technical falls for the top-ranked Hawkeyes, having only four of his 18 matches go the entire seven minutes.

The two-time NCAA champion won his first Big Ten title during the recently-concluded season and was selected as the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year.

“This is a unique Hodge Trophy because of the lopsided point differential,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “When you look at a guy who can dominate by taking you down and letting you up and taking you down, that is one thing, but to get on top of a guy and score 17 straight points in two-and-a-half minutes, that is a whole different animal.’’