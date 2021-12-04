Iowa State dual 'a big deal' for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Two very different matches into his career in the dual lineup for Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team, Cobe Siebrecht has learned a lot about himself.
Some good. Some bad. And ultimately the realization that he has plenty of work to do.
The Hawkeyes’ 149-pound sophomore will attempt to use all of that as Iowa visits Iowa State for a 6 p.m. Cy-Hawk Series dual against the Cyclones.
“This is a big deal for us and we know that for people around the state, it means a lot,’’ Siebrecht said. “We’re going to their place, first road dual, we’re looking forward to it.’’
A Lisbon, Iowa, native, Siebrecht is one of two Iowa natives who have wrestled for the Hawkeyes this season.
The other, junior Nelson Brands from Iowa City West, joins Michael Kemerer as lineup possibilities for Iowa at 174.
Siebrecht moved into the Iowa lineup after winning the Luther Open last month, followed that with a win by technical fall in the Hawkeyes’ dual opener against Princeton and then lost an 11-3 major decision to 22nd-ranked PJ Ogunsanya of Army a week ago.
“I didn’t compete the way I wanted to last time out,’’ Siebrecht said. “I didn’t get to my offense fast enough, something I can learn from and I will. Every match and really every day in the room, I’m learning.’’
Siebrecht will likely face one of two Iowa State seniors, Jarrett Degen or Ian Parker, as Iowa looks to extend its string of 16 consecutive wins over the Cyclones.
“I’m excited to go over there. I grew up knowing about the rivalry and to be part of it, that’s something I’m looking forward to,’’ Siebrecht said. “They have a lot of good guys and this will be a good test for us. It’s a step up. We know we’ll have to be ready to go.’’
Coach Tom Brands counts on that.
“This dual is an important deal,’’ Brands said. “It’s important to us. It’s important to the athletic department. It’s important to our fans. We’re going to Ames, and it’s important that we be ready to go.’’
Brands plans to continue to mix and match lineups, with Jesse Ybara expected to start again at 125 and either Myles Wilson or Abe Assad slated to start at 184 and Jacob Warner or Kyle Glazier listed as potential starters at 197.
The only match between top-10 wrestlers is at 157, where the Cyclones’ top-ranked David Carr is expected to face the Hawkeyes’ ninth-ranked Kaleb Young.
Young rebounded from a 4-1 loss to seventh-ranked Quincy Monday of Princeton by winning a 3-1 decision over 29th-ranked Markus Hartman of Army last weekend.
“We know what David Carr does well and we know the things we do well. If we do the things we do well, I like our chances,’’ Brands said.
Iowa has dominated the series in recent years.
The Hawkeyes have not lost to ISU in the 15 duals Brands has coached against the Cyclones, has not lost at Hilton Coliseum since 2003 and has won each of the 10 duals the teams have wrestled since the Dan Gable Trophy was first presented to the winner of the two teams.