Iowa will move forward with wrestling facility

As the Iowa Board of Regents signed off Wednesday on moving forward with plans to construct a wrestling facility adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, fundraising for the project reached a milestone.

Iowa announced that its Carver Circle Campaign recently topped the $25 million mark, money that will be used to construct a 38,500-square-foot training facility.

The building will be used by the Hawkeye men’s and women’s wrestling programs and will house offices, locker room, strength and conditioning and athletic training space for those programs.

The project approved by the Regents during a regularly-scheduled meeting carries a $26.5 million price tag with construction scheduled to begin in June and be completed by April, 2024.

The two-level facility to be built south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena at the intersection of Hawkins Drive and Elliott Drive will be constructed in what is now a woody ravine.

One level will be located at ground level and the second will be built beneath, where a tunnel will connect it to the south end of Carver-Hawkeye Arena at floor level.

The project will nearly double the amount of training space for Iowa wrestlers and will also include a ground-level hall of champions which will celebrate the Hawkeyes’ tradition and success in the sport.

No tax dollars or university funds are being used on the project and in Wednesday’s announcement, Iowa indicated that 225 donors have provided the $25 million raised so far through the Carver Circle Campaign.

“Our fans are the best fans in the world. Our donors are the best donors in the world. They stepped up, and because of them we have momentum for building the best training facility in the world,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said.

Clarissa Chun, the coach of the Hawkeye women’s program that will begin competition during the 2023-24 season, said the project will provide Iowa’s teams with “a facility that matches the championship-caliber expectations that we have here at Iowa. The facility will give our student-athletes all the tools they need.’’

