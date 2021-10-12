 Skip to main content
Iowa will wrestle Oklahoma State in Bout at the Ballpark inside Texas Rangers stadium
Iowa will wrestle Oklahoma State in Bout at the Ballpark inside Texas Rangers stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Wrestling Celebration

The Iowa 2021 national championship wrestling team is honored on the field Saturday at Kinnick Stadium following the football team's open practice.

 Brian Ray, hawkeyesports.com

Iowa's defending national champion wrestling team will face Oklahoma State in a dual being staged on the home baseball diamond of the Texas Rangers in February.

The Bout at the Ballpark will feature not only competition between the two most successful Collegiate programs but will also include an international dual between the United States and Iran.

The Feb. 12 event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Globe Life Field and is designed to showcase the sport in a state which has no Division I collegiate programs.

Iowa coach Tom Brands said Oklahoma State coach John Smith approached him about the possibility and he did not hesitate to jump at the opportunity.

"I was in from the get go," Brands said, recalling how the Cowboys were willing to wrestle Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

The mat will be set up between second base and the pitcher's mound at the enclosed major-league stadium with seating planned for 27,000 fans.

Tickets will be priced as low as $15 and are available now at texasrangers.com.

