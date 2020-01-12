Iowa wrestlers blank Purdue

Alex Marinelli earned a pin of Tanner Webster in 1:51 at 165, his seventh of the season.

Michael Kemerer defeated No. 4 Dylan Lydy, 8-4, at 174 and Jacob Warner beat No. 2 Christian Brunner 8-2 at 197, sandwiching a 5-2 decision by Abe Assad over Max Lyon at 184. It's Assad's second win of the weekend in his second competition of his career in an Iowa singlet.

“This is when it gets fun,” Kemerer said. “Down the stretch we’re going to need to win highly-ranked matchups. We got the shutout here. They had a lot of guys and thought maybe they could beat us, make it 5-5 or 6-4; we took 10 matches. We just have to stay in there and stay tough.”

Tony Cassioppi capped the night with a fall in two minutes of his 285-pound match over Thomas Penola.

“Purdue has a good team this year,” Warner said. “They are up-and-coming, but what we showed today shows what kind of team we are. We are the No. 1 team in the country and we’re here to shut everybody out.”

Iowa now gets ready to host No. 2 Nebraska Saturday at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Huskers lost Sunday at No. 8 Wisconsin, 25-18, their first of the season.

