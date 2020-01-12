Iowa wrestlers blank Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second straight dual, Iowa wasn't in the giving mood.
The top-ranked Hawkeyes blanked No. 18 Purdue 41-0 Sunday, this coming on the heels of a 41-0 win over Indiana on Friday.
Iowa won four top-10 matchups and scored bonus points in half its bouts, including two falls, two technical falls and one major decision.
“I like bonus points. It makes it uneven and puts pressure on those guys,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “It doesn’t have to be tight. Send messages to the rest of country. I like pins. I like bonus points.”
Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto began the night at 125 and 133 and outscored their opponents a combined 34-1. Lee beat No. 5 Devin Schroder 17-0 in 2:55, scoring a takedown 11 seconds into the match and forcing a stalling point. DeSanto used three takedowns to end his match 24 seconds into the second period with a 17-1 win.
Max Murin earned a 6-1 decision at 141, Pat Lugo won an 8-0 major decision at 149, and Kaleb Young beat eighth-ranked Kendall Coleman, 4-3.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’d rather get technical falls or pin guys, but we have to win close matches too,” Young said. “Our coaches preach to us that the most dominant wrestlers win the close matches. I want to dominate guys, but I have to win the close ones too.”
Alex Marinelli earned a pin of Tanner Webster in 1:51 at 165, his seventh of the season.
Michael Kemerer defeated No. 4 Dylan Lydy, 8-4, at 174 and Jacob Warner beat No. 2 Christian Brunner 8-2 at 197, sandwiching a 5-2 decision by Abe Assad over Max Lyon at 184. It's Assad's second win of the weekend in his second competition of his career in an Iowa singlet.
“This is when it gets fun,” Kemerer said. “Down the stretch we’re going to need to win highly-ranked matchups. We got the shutout here. They had a lot of guys and thought maybe they could beat us, make it 5-5 or 6-4; we took 10 matches. We just have to stay in there and stay tough.”
Tony Cassioppi capped the night with a fall in two minutes of his 285-pound match over Thomas Penola.
“Purdue has a good team this year,” Warner said. “They are up-and-coming, but what we showed today shows what kind of team we are. We are the No. 1 team in the country and we’re here to shut everybody out.”
Iowa now gets ready to host No. 2 Nebraska Saturday at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Huskers lost Sunday at No. 8 Wisconsin, 25-18, their first of the season.