Iowa wrestling facility plan moves forward

The price tag has grown but construction of a new Iowa wrestling training facility adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena is positioned to take a step forward this week.

During its meeting Wednesday, the Iowa Board of Regents will be asked to approve the schematic design, project description and budget for a $26.5 million facility that would house the Hawkeye men’s and women’s wrestling programs.

The cost for the facility which will be built to the south of the existing arena at the intersection of Hawkins Drive and Elliott Drive has grown from an original projection of between $17-20 million when the project was initially announced in late January, 2020.

This week, Regents will be asked to sign off on a plan which includes $3.43 million to design, $20 million to construct and $995,000 to equip and furnish the building. According to Regents documents, an additional $2 million will built into the budget for contingencies.

The entire project will be funded by gifts to the Iowa athletics department and no tax dollars or student fees will be used to pay for the 38,500-square foot facility which will be connected to the south side of Carver-Hawkeye Arena by a newly-constructed tunnel.

“We’re still raising money. We didn’t stop at $17 million. This is a very important piece of Iowa athletics’ future and we’ve got to do it right,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said during his weekly news conference last Wednesday.

Plans the Regents will review show a two-level complex will be built in what is currently a tree-filled ravine, one level above ground and a second below.

Most existing stone art pieces that have been in place around the ravine since the arena opened in 1983 will remain in place although a few will be temporarily removed and reinstalled to facilitate construction.

The upper level will include a lobby and exhibition space highlighting Iowa’s wrestling tradition and history. It will also house coaches offices for both the Iowa men’s and women’s programs, a student-athlete lounge and a viewing suite and recruiting room which overlooks the Hawkeye wrestling practice room on the lower level.

The wrestling practice room on the lower level is located next to strength and training and athletic training space. Locker rooms for the men’s and women’s teams will be located adjacent to the underground tunnel that would connect to the current court level at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We’re doing it right,’’ Brands said. “Our administration is doing it right. We’ve looked at this thing with our foundation, with (assistant athletics director of development) Kevin Collins and his team in a very serious manner from the very, very beginning.’’

Brands said it seems like there “could be some good news’’ coming out of the Regents meeting.

“We’re very excited about that,’’ he said.

If approved, construction on what is being called the Carver Circle project will begin in June with an anticipated completion date of April, 2024.

