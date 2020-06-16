Iowa wrestling facility plan progresses

The space is being designed to allow Iowa to continue to host top senior level and international wrestling events such as the United States Olympic Trials and the United World Wrestling Cup.

“We want to have the best facility in the world in Iowa City,’’ Brands said. “If we wanted, we could have spent $7 million, $8 million on something for Hawkeye wrestling out west (near Iowa’s soccer, tennis and field hockey facilities) and be in it right now, but with the tradition of this program, Carver-Hawkeye is where we need to be.’’

Brands said the facility will be designed mainly with practicality in mind, set up to facilitate the development and growth of the wrestlers who train there.

He also hopes to create an environment that will appeal to today’s generation of competitors and believes the facility can become a recruiting tool for a program which finished the 2019-20 season ranked first in the nation.

“Kids are materialistic,’’ Brands said. “You can say bling isn’t important, but bling is important.’’

That said, Brands insists the objective isn’t to build a “circus’’ when Iowa does construct the facility.

“We’re after functionality, good work space for people to train in,’’ Brands said. “We’re out to put the best facility in the world in Iowa City.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.