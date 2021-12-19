Is Lee nearing a Hawkeye return? Brands won't say

Where’s Spencer Lee?
At the moment, the three-time NCAA champion is in Florida with the rest of his teammates on the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team.
And by the time the Hawkeyes complete competition Tuesday at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals, the senior 125-pounder could make his season debut.
However, coach Tom Brands isn’t guaranteeing that Lee will be in the lineup for one of Iowa’s three duals over the next two days at Niceville, Fla.
“He will be on the trip and we will see,’’ Brands said. “Spencer is something everybody wants an answer to, but I don’t know if there is an answer. I think the answer to the question will be there when the timing is right.’’
Lee, who has a 75-5 career record and three NCAA championships on his Hawkeye resume, has not wrestled a match since announcing after winning the NCAA title in March that he had competed in the tournament with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
The two-time Hodge Trophy winner has injured the ACL in both knees over time and plans to continue competition without ligaments in either knee.
Lee and Jesse Ybarra, 5-1 in competition so far this season, are both listed as lineup possibilities for the Hawkeyes, who face Central Michigan and Lehigh in 6 and 8 p.m. duals Monday in the Journeymen Collegiate Duals event.
Iowa will likely face either fifth-ranked North Carolina State or 10th-ranked Missouri on Tuesday in the pooled duals event.
Brands said last week he does not know if Lee will be in the lineup for any of those meets.
“There’s no prediction or plan in concrete,’’ Brands said. “It’s day to day, on the fly. I know our fans are anxious.’’
Brands said the only timetable that exists for Lee’s return is a fluid one.
Lee isn’t the only returning starter from Iowa’s 2021 NCAA championship team who hasn’t wrestled this season.
Michael Kemerer at 174 is still waiting for his first competition of the season as well and while Brands said Kemerer is making progress he is not listed among lineup possibilities for the duals tourney.
Nelson Brands, 3-0 on the season, is listed as the Hawkeyes’ probable starter in the weight class for this week.
“Kemerer, he’ll be on the mat when he’s ready,’’ Brands said, adding that he understands why people are perplexed about an Iowa lineup that has been fluid throughout Iowa's 3-0 start to the season.
"There’s nobody that wants these guys on the mat more than them. They’re the most important people that count. But, when you’re gauging, you’re gauging and that’s a day-by-day process. They’re coming along.’’