Is Lee nearing a Hawkeye return? Brands won't say

Where’s Spencer Lee?

At the moment, the three-time NCAA champion is in Florida with the rest of his teammates on the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team.

And by the time the Hawkeyes complete competition Tuesday at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals, the senior 125-pounder could make his season debut.

However, coach Tom Brands isn’t guaranteeing that Lee will be in the lineup for one of Iowa’s three duals over the next two days at Niceville, Fla.

“He will be on the trip and we will see,’’ Brands said. “Spencer is something everybody wants an answer to, but I don’t know if there is an answer. I think the answer to the question will be there when the timing is right.’’

Lee, who has a 75-5 career record and three NCAA championships on his Hawkeye resume, has not wrestled a match since announcing after winning the NCAA title in March that he had competed in the tournament with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The two-time Hodge Trophy winner has injured the ACL in both knees over time and plans to continue competition without ligaments in either knee.