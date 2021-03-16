Kemerer, Hawkeyes welcome NCAA title chase

After waiting three years, Michael Kemerer welcomes both the challenge and the opportunity that are in front of him beginning Thursday.
Like his teammates on a top-ranked ranked Iowa wrestling team, Kemerer feels like there is some unfinished business to take care of at the NCAA Championships at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
After finishing third and fourth in NCAA competition as a redshirt freshman and sophomore, the top-seeded 174-pounder didn’t get the chance to represent the Hawkeyes in national competition the past two years.
Knee surgery kept Kemerer off the mat for the entire 2018-19 season and a year ago, his 15-1 season ended when the NCAA Championships were cancelled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, there is more of an excitement than anything. This meet is the pinnacle of everything and it’s been three years since I’ve gotten to compete,’’ Kemerer said.
“Two years ago, it was hard to sit and watch. Last year, it ended so quick. I can’t wait to get out there and wrestle and compete again in that atmosphere. It’s such a unique thing.’’
Kemerer isn’t the only Hawkeye waiting for that chance.
Iowa’s entire lineup of 10 wrestlers will compete in the NCAA tourney, each hoping to contribute to an effort that will lead the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA team title since 2010.
With Kemerer joining Spencer Lee at 125, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Alex Marinelli at 165 as top seeds in their weight classes, there is no shortage of firepower at the top of the lineup.
Four other Hawkeyes – fourth-seeded Austin DeSanto at 133 and fifth seeds Kaleb Young at 157, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 – provide the type of depth needed to challenge for a team title.
Iowa had that going for it in 2020 when the NCAA finals in Minneapolis were cancelled and it has been there again throughout the season for a team which has unanimously topped the Division I coaches poll since the start of the current season.
“Everything is still one day at a time,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “We’re working to get ready to go. We have a good attitude, the right attitude.’’
Brands praised the work of NCAA, Big Ten and university leaders who provided a path for wrestlers to have an opportunity to have a national championship this year.
“It is vital,’’ he said. “Young people need that and they have provided a needed outlet. So, good job people, good job for making it happen. Let’s keep it safe because we all know COVID is no picnic.’’
Brands’ team went a month without competing because of coronavirus issues before dominating the field at the Big Ten Championships two weeks ago.
Each of Iowa’s top-seeded wrestlers for the NCAA meet won Big Ten titles and the focus remains unchanged.
“This team is really close and that’s something that works for us,’’ Eierman said. “That’s a special thing. We’re ready to go out and to fight for each other.’’
That sense of team can be hard to develop in an individual sport such as wrestling, but Kemerer has seen it grow from one year to the next during his time in the Iowa wrestling room.
“We’re in the room every day pushing each other so that we can get the most out of ourselves. It puts us in a position where we can go out and show our work, score points for the team,’’ Kemerer said.
“It’s something we build on. We all want to score points for ourselves, but you also want to do that for the guys next to you in the lineup. We all work so hard and we’re in it together.’’
Brands expects nothing less.
“There are things we did really well (at the Big Ten Championships) and some things that didn’t go our way,’’ he said. “You’ll run into some adversity, but you have to keep rising to the occasion.’’
Brands isn’t concerned about motivation.
“These guys have been ready for this for a year now,’’ he said. “And now, we have to be ready, ready, ready. That’s three readies.’’
Eierman, returning to his home state for the NCAA Championships, had arrived at Iowa as a transfer from Missouri a year ago when the NCAA meet was cancelled.
What he saw then has motivated him throughout the current season.
“My heart broke for all the guys last year,’’ Eierman said. “It was a tough situation, and now we’re getting really excited about what can happen in St. Louis. We’ve had that goal, that team goal, since things were cancelled last year. We’re at a point where we are ready to go out and do what we need to do.’’
Kemerer believes that as well.
He also takes nothing for granted.
“Just because I’m a one seed doesn’t mean I get a free bye into the finals,’’ Kemerer said. “Ultimately, I have to let my actions speak for themselves and I’ll have to earn it one match at a time.’’