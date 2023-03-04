ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Three Iowa wrestlers will compete for Big Ten championships on Sunday.

Top-seeded Spencer Lee and Real Woods will be joined in the finals of the conference tournament by Patrick Kennedy, who used a late takedown to edge Michigan’s Cameron Amine 3-2 in his semifinal at 165 pounds.

The third-seeded sophomore, competing in his first Big Ten Championships after watching Alex Marinelli win the weight class a year ago, had only traded escapes with the second-seeded Amine into the final minute of his semifinal.

Kennedy got in on a single leg with just under 30 seconds remaining and was able to secure the takedown with :23 to go in the third period to take a 3-1 lead.

He gave up a late escape to win by one and move on to face top-seeded Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin in Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. finals session at the Crisler Center.

Kennedy moved to 19-2 on the season with the win that followed a pair of dominant performances in his first two matches of the day.

He collected nine takedowns in a 22-8 win over John Best of Maryland in the opening round and followed that with his second major decision of the day in the quarterfinals, beating Maxx Mayfield of Northwestern 11-3.

Lee recorded a pair of technical falls on his way to a championship match at 125 against Nebraska’s Liam Cronin, the second seed.

The Hawkeyes’ 16-0 senior followed a 17-0 technical fall over Jack Medley of Michigan in the quarterfinals with a 20-2 drubbing of Patrick McKee of Minnesota in the semifinals.

At 141, Real Woods pinned Parker Filius of Purdue in 2 minutes, 8 seconds in the quarterfinals before claiming a 3-0 decision over Northwestern’s Frankie Tal Shahan in the semifinals.

Woods, now 15-0 on the season, will meet third-seeded Brock Hardy of Nebraska in today’s finals.

The wins by Kennedy, Lee and Woods helped leave Iowa in second place in the team race behind Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have accumulated 120 points while the Hawkeyes have 105.5. Nebraska is in third with 98.5.

Iowa’s other three semifinalists each lost to higher-seeded competitors.

In a rematch of the 2022 NCAA title match, Penn State’s top-seeded Max Dean claimed a 3-1 decision over fifth-seeded Jacob Warner at 197.

Warner had reached the semifinals with a 3-2 decision over fourth-seeded Cameron Caffey of Michigan State in the quarterfinal round.

Dean will face the Cornhuskers’ second-seeded Silas Allred in the finals. Allred edged Illinois’ lone semifinalist, third-seeded Zac Braunagel, by a 4-3 decision. The Fighting Illini are ninth in the team race with 36.5 points.

The Hawkeyes’ Max Murin dropped an 8-2 decision in a 149-pound semifinal to top-seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State and at 285, second-seeded Greg Kerkvliet blanked third-seeded Tony Cassioppi, 5-0.

Iowa’s Nelson Brands remains alive in the tournament after winning a pair of matches in the consolation bracket at 174 Saturday night, including a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over Indiana’s Donnell Washington.