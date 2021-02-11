Lee among three top-ranked Hawkeyes

Iowa’s wrestling season may be on pause because of COVID-19 issues within the program, but postseason expectations remain for the top-ranked Hawkeyes.

The NCAA released its first coaches poll of the season Thursday and six Iowa wrestlers are ranked first or second in the country as the team works toward the NCAA Championships, scheduled to be held in St. Louis on March 18-20.

Two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Michael Kemerer at 174 are all ranked at the top of their weight classes while the Hawkeyes’ Austin DeSanto at 133, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Jacob Warner at 197 are all ranked second in the initial NCAA rankings of the season.

Iowa is one of seven programs which has wrestlers ranked in every weight class and only one other program, Virginia Tech, joins the Hawkeyes with multiple top-ranked wrestlers.

In addition to its six wrestlers ranked in the top two nationally, Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi is ranked third at 285, Kaleb Young fourth at 157, Max Murin fifth at 149 and Nelson Brands 13th at 194.

Iowa State has four wrestlers ranked in the top 10, led by David Carr who is ranked second behind North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay at 157 pounds.