Lee, Eierman lead Hawkeyes at Open

While Spencer Lee did what Spencer Lee does — dominate — newcomer Jaydin Eierman demonstrated Sunday night that he plans to fit right in with the Iowa wrestling program.
Lee defeated former Minnesota all-American Zach Sanders by fall in 1 minute, 14 seconds while Eierman used a pair of explosive shots at the start of the second period to stun 2016 Olympic gold medalist Vladimer Khinchegashvili 4-1 at the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open in Coralville.
“Now, I can feel like I’m part of the team,’’ said Eierman, a graduate transfer from Missouri who is expected to step into the Iowa lineup at 141 pounds once the collegiate season begins.
“I came into this match knowing what I needed to do and I went out and did it. I came out and got my shots in the way I planned.’’
Lee and Eierman were the only current Hawkeyes among six on the main card to earn victories against a collection of experienced World and USA Championships medalists who participated in the nine-match event.
Former Hawkeye Pat Lugo also earned a win, defeating Matt Kolodzik 7-2, but Iowa’s Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi all dropped matches.
Lee, a returning two-time NCAA champion, said it felt good coming off a layoff since March to train with his teammates as they worked toward an event at Xtream Arena that also sent a powerful message to the Hawkeyes.
“We’ve got a lot to work on, myself included,’’ Lee said in a video conference. “This was a good eye opener for us.’’
DeSanto fell to Bryce Meredith 11-3, James Green edged Marinelli 5-4, Tommy Gantt defeated Kemerer 10-6 and Nick Gwiazdowski scored a 10-0 technical fall over Cassioppi.
Each outcome was seen as an opportunity by Iowa coach Tom Brands
“We learned that in situations where you feel comfortable, you are never safe and there can be no let up, and if I do make a mistake it cannot be repeated,’’ Brands said. “We were exposed a bit at times.’’
A group of 13 current Hawkeye wrestlers got that chance as well, competing in eight matches that were part of the event’s undercard.
The Hawkeyes’ Carter Happel, Cobe Siebrecht, Max Murin, Kaleb Young, Patrick Kennedy, Nelson Brands and Jacob Warner all won their matches.
Warner won a 10-0 technical fall over teammate Zach Glazier, but took more from the experience than a victory.
“The biggest thing for me was getting ready to go, making sure that my training was good,’’ Warner said. “I felt like I did a good job of preparing and that will carry over.’’
Kennedy, an Iowa freshman and four-time Minnesota state champion, overcame an early four-point move by teammate Myles Wilson, methodically working his way back for an 8-5 win.
“It was my first match in eight months and my first time in front of Hawkeye fans,’’ Kennedy said. “It feels good to be back out there and had to earn it.’’
The closest undercard match was a rematch from the Big Ten Championships, with Murin winning 4-2 over Minnesota all-American Mitch McKee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!