Lee, Eierman lead Hawkeyes at Open

While Spencer Lee did what Spencer Lee does — dominate — newcomer Jaydin Eierman demonstrated Sunday night that he plans to fit right in with the Iowa wrestling program.

Lee defeated former Minnesota all-American Zach Sanders by fall in 1 minute, 14 seconds while Eierman used a pair of explosive shots at the start of the second period to stun 2016 Olympic gold medalist Vladimer Khinchegashvili 4-1 at the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open in Coralville.

“Now, I can feel like I’m part of the team,’’ said Eierman, a graduate transfer from Missouri who is expected to step into the Iowa lineup at 141 pounds once the collegiate season begins.

“I came into this match knowing what I needed to do and I went out and did it. I came out and got my shots in the way I planned.’’

Lee and Eierman were the only current Hawkeyes among six on the main card to earn victories against a collection of experienced World and USA Championships medalists who participated in the nine-match event.

Former Hawkeye Pat Lugo also earned a win, defeating Matt Kolodzik 7-2, but Iowa’s Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi all dropped matches.