Lee plans Hawkeye return

Spencer Lee does not plan to end his Iowa wrestling career at next week’s NCAA Championships.

While adding to his collection of two NCAA championships and earning a spot on the United States Olympic team are his immediate priorities, Lee has put some thought into a future that includes extending his career in a Hawkeye singlet.

Iowa’s 125-pound standout said during a Thursday morning video conference that he plans to use the extra year of eligibility he has available to him during the 2021-22 season and compete for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes.

“I plan to come back next year, stay another year with my brothers,’’ Lee said.

His reason?

“I want to be a four-time national champion,’’ Lee said. “Right now, my main thing is about becoming a three-time champ. That’s where my focus is.’’

Lee, who won national titles as a third seed in 2018 and 2019, was the top seed for the 2020 NCAA Championships before that meet was cancelled.

He will compete for a third title beginning next Thursday in St. Louis, the top seed at 125 pounds when the three-day NCAA Championships begin at the Enterprise Center.