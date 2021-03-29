Lee repeats as Hodge Trophy recipient

Spencer Lee continues to be as dominant off the mat as he is on it.

Nine days after winning his third NCAA championship and four days after withdrawing from the United States Olympic Team Trials because of an ACL tear he suffered before dominating the 125-pound field at the NCAA tourney, the Iowa wrestler was named Monday as the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy for a second straight year.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s most dominant collegiate wrestler.

“It’s humbling. I’ve always gone out there trying to win an NCAA title for my team. I’m not thinking about pins or tech falls, I’m thinking about scoring that next point and then scoring the next one,’’ Lee said Monday. “That’s what I’ve always tried to be about.’’

Lee shared the 2021 award with Minnesota 285-pounder Gable Steveson, just the second time in the 27-year history of the award that the selection committee chose to name two recipients.

“Gable’s an incredible athlete, an incredible person, and he’ll be super successful at whatever he does,’’ Lee said. “… I think he’s going to win Olympic gold this summer.’’