Lee returns as Hawkeyes take two duals

NICEVILLE, Fla. — He’s baaaack.
Three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee made his season debut Monday evening and showed his usual dominance for the top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling program.
The 125-pound Lee posted a 17-0 technical fall over Central Michigan’s Brock Bergelin and an 8-0 major decision triumph over 11th-ranked Jaret Lane of Lehigh at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals held on the Northwestern Florida State College campus.
Iowa breezed past Central Michigan 44-0 and bested 17th-ranked Lehigh 28-7.
Lee, who made his first appearance since winning the NCAA title last March after announcing he was competing with a torn ACL, wasted little time racking up points.
He took Bergelin down in the first 10 seconds of the match, accumulated 2 minutes, 51 seconds of riding time in the first period and built a 10-0 cushion. He finished off the match midway through the second period with a takedown and four back points.
In the nightcap, Lee compiled three takedowns, an escape and a point for riding time. Lee extended his win streak to 37 matches, outscoring opponents 457-42 in that span.
Iowa’s Austin DeSanto (133 pounds) registered 36 points to get a pair of wins by technical fall and Abe Assad, who made his 2021-2022 dual debut, collected a fall and major decision at 184 pounds.
The Hawkeyes’ Jaydin Eierman (141) rallied from an 11-2 deficit against seventh-ranked Dresden Simon of Central Michigan to prevail 13-12.
Eierman, Alex Marinelli (165), Nelson Brands (175), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) each won both matches. Cassioppi recorded wins over top-10 foes in Central Michigan's Matt Stencel (injury default) and Lehigh's Jordan Wood, 3-2.
Iowa (5-0) wrestles fifth-ranked North Carolina State at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the final day of the tournament.