Lee's backup expected to make Hawkeye debut

Aaron Cashman’s time has arrived.
The back-up to Spencer Lee at 125 pounds for Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team is expected to make his first dual start for the Hawkeyes in a 1 p.m. dual Sunday at 12th-ranked Princeton.
With Lee wrestling both collegiately and working toward his goal of earning a spot on the 2020 United States Olympic team, Cashman is going to compete for Iowa at times this season when Lee focuses on other events.
Coach Tom Brands remains tightlipped about what Lee’s exact schedule will be, but Cashman has been preparing to step in as needed.
“That’s my role,’’ he said. “Be ready to wrestle whenever I’m given the chance to compete. I’m not exactly sure how it all will play out, but my job is to be ready.’’
Cashman has weighed in at 125 for each of Iowa’s first three duals of the season, but the redshirt freshman’s action so far this season has been limited to winning 125-pound title at the Luther Open.
His first dual test will be against fourth-ranked Patrick Glory, a sophomore with a 5-0 record and one of four rated wrestlers in the Tigers’ lineup.
It comes as Lee may be concentrating on working toward USA Wrestling’s U.S. Senior Nationals in Fort Worth Texas, a meet that begins on Dec. 20 where he would have the opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
As Iowa prepares for its final meet before the Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30, Brands isn’t saying if that is the case.
“We have a plan, and we’re not going to reveal the plan,’’ Brands said. “That plan is flexible and it’s a moving plan. We needed (Lee) for Wisconsin, and maybe that wasn’t part of the plan in August, but we needed him.’’
In addition to Glory at 125, Princeton (1-0) will test Iowa with ranked wrestlers at 149, 157 and 197.
Patrick Brucki, a junior, carries the Tigers’ top ranking at second at 197 where his probable opponent will be the Hawkeyes’ third-ranked Jacob Warner.
At 149, Iowa’s third-ranked Pat Lugo is expected to meet 14th-ranked Mike D’Angelo and at 157, the Hawkeyes’ fourth-ranked Kaleb Young is positioned to face ninth-ranked Quincy Monday.