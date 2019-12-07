Lee's backup expected to make Hawkeye debut

Aaron Cashman’s time has arrived.

The back-up to Spencer Lee at 125 pounds for Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team is expected to make his first dual start for the Hawkeyes in a 1 p.m. dual Sunday at 12th-ranked Princeton.

With Lee wrestling both collegiately and working toward his goal of earning a spot on the 2020 United States Olympic team, Cashman is going to compete for Iowa at times this season when Lee focuses on other events.

Coach Tom Brands remains tightlipped about what Lee’s exact schedule will be, but Cashman has been preparing to step in as needed.

“That’s my role,’’ he said. “Be ready to wrestle whenever I’m given the chance to compete. I’m not exactly sure how it all will play out, but my job is to be ready.’’

Cashman has weighed in at 125 for each of Iowa’s first three duals of the season, but the redshirt freshman’s action so far this season has been limited to winning 125-pound title at the Luther Open.

His first dual test will be against fourth-ranked Patrick Glory, a sophomore with a 5-0 record and one of four rated wrestlers in the Tigers’ lineup.