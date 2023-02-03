MINNEAPOLIS -- Spencer Lee won his 50th consecutive match and Bettendorf's Bradley Hill became the sixth true freshman to compete in the varsity dual lineup for Iowa this season in the Hawkeyes' 18-13 victory at Minnesota.

Bouncing back from the first loss of the season, second-ranked Iowa won the first six matches of the dual to open an 18-0 lead before dropping the last four to the 12th-ranked Golden Gophers.

The win was the ninth straight for Iowa over Minnesota.

Lee opened the meet by defeating his fifth ranked opponent of the season.

The nation's top-ranked 125-pounder needed all seven minutes to hand Minnesota's fifth-ranked Patrick McKee a 7-1 loss. The victory was Lee's 12th in as many matches this season and allowed the senior to become the ninth Hawkeye to win 50 consecutive matches in his career.

Hill was one of three true freshmen Iowa sent to the mat on Friday.

The 285-pounder dropped a 5-0 decision to Garrett Joles, a senior who entered the match with an 11-10 record.

The other two first-year competitors in the Hawkeye lineup, Aiden Riggins at 174 and Drake Rhodes at 184, also lost their matches. Riggins dropped a 4-1 decision to Bailee O'Reilly and Rhodes surrendered the only bonus points either team collected in the meet, losing a 13-5 major decision to Isaiah Salazar.

Minnesota's fourth win came at 197 where the Golden Gophers' 19th-ranked Michael Foy scored a takedown in the final seconds to edge Jacob Warner, 2-1.

Iowa (13-1, 6-1 Big Ten) picked up some late victories of its own earlier in the meet.

At 133, Brody Teske scored a takedown in the final 15 seconds to edge Minnesota senior Jake Gliva 4-3.

Max Murin broke a 6-6 tie with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in his match at 149, recording a takedown and collecting back points in an 11-7 win over Michael Blockhus.

The Hawkeyes' final win of the meet came at 165 where Patrick Kennedy returned to his home state for the first time in an Iowa singlet and recorded five takedowns on his way to a 13-8 win over Cael Carlson.

"Points are what wins matches, you can beat a guy on the mat, but ulitmately you have to win on the scoreboard,'' Kennedy said. "It felt great to get a win. My parents got a coach bus and brought a ton of people. I was happy to send them home with a win.''

Iowa also picked up an 8-1 victory from second-ranked Real Woods over 15th-ranked Jack Bergeland at 141 and a 4-0 decision from Cobe Siebrecht in his match against 17th-ranked Brayton Lee at 157.