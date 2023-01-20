Lee, Woods give Hawkeyes a 1-2 punch in rout

IOWA CITY -- Spencer Lee and Real Woods remained a 1-2 punch for the Iowa wrestling team Friday night.

The top-ranked Lee recorded his fastest pin of the season and the second-ranked Woods gave the Hawkeyes their second victory over a top-five opponent in a 34-6 rout of Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The second-ranked Hawkeyes won eight matches, including bonus-point victories in four in the win over a fifth-ranked Cornhuskers team which took Iowa to the final match a year ago before falling.

"That's what happens when you build a lead the right way,'' Iowa coach Tom Brands said in a Learfield Sports interview following the meet.

"I said at the beginning, we had win the tough positions and if we could do that we could blow them out. We won the tough positions. We won them on top, on bottom, in neutral. We won the tough positions and this is the result.''

Lee and Woods launched the Hawkeyes to a quick conclusion Friday.

In his match at 125 pounds Lee pinned fifth-ranked Liam Cronin in 38 seconds, his fifth straight fall in a 9-0 start to the season and his fastest pin of the season.

Cronin attempted to dive in on a leg as Lee was going in on a shot. The three-time NCAA champion dropped Cronin on his back and gave Iowa a quick 6-0 advantage.

Woods went the distance in his match against fourth-ranked Brock Hardy before earning a 6-4 decision at 141.

A takedown and two near fall points in the opening period led Woods to his eighth win in as many matches this season for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa gained bonus points at 149, 165 and 285 as well.

Max Murin gave the Hawkeyes an 18-0 lead when he pinned Dayne Morton in 3 minutes, 37 seconds. The fall was the fourth of the season for the senior.

Patrick Kennedy scored a major decision at 165, rolling to a 12-4 decision against the Cornhuskers' Bubba Wilson.

At 285, third-ranked and unbeaten Tony Cassioppi built a 15-2 lead before turning Cale Davidson, earning his 15th win of the season with his team-leading 10th fall. Cassioppi claimed his pin in 6:39.

The Hawkeyes (11-0, 4-0 Big Ten) also picked up decisions from Brody Teske at 133, Abe Assad at 184 and Jacob Warner at 197.

Equally important, Iowa fought in its matches against the top-ranked wrestlers Nebraska (6-3, 2-1) sent to the mat.

At 157, the Cornhuskers' top-ranked Peyton Robb claimed a 7-2 decision over Cobe Siebrecht and second-ranked Mikey Labriola held off Nelson Brands 3-2 at 174. Following a scoreless first period, Labriola collected an escape which proved to be the difference.

Iowa returns to action on Sunday, visiting Wisconsin at 2 p.m.