ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It wasn't flashy. It wasn't high-scoring. It wasn't a match-of-the-year type of day.

All that mattered to Iowa's Spencer Lee and Real Woods was having their hands raised as Big Ten champions.

And that's exactly what happened.

Top-seeded and ranked first nationally at 125 pounds, Lee used three takedowns and a bunch of riding time to stymie second-seeded Liam Cronin of Nebraska 8-2 to win his third conference title.

"It was a good game plan, he was pushing a lot and pushing the pace. He wanted to force things,'' Lee said. "Usually he rolls a lot more when we wrestle. People game plan. It's the Big Ten finals. He was ready.''

The winner of 55 consecutive matches, Lee joined Mark Ironside as the only Hawkeyes to be named the Big Ten wrestler the year three times and was also selected as the Outstanding Wrestler of the Championships.

Woods put on a defensive clinic in the final two minutes to stave off Nebraska's Brock Hardy 2-1 in the 141-pound final. Woods, the first-year Hawkeye that transferred from Stanford, claimed his first Big Ten title after winning a pair of Pac-12 titles for the Cardinal.

"I've got to keep moving," Woods said a post-match interview on the Big Ten Network. "This is the perfect scenario to learn from that."

Penn State, behind four champions, prevailed as the conference tournament champions with 147 points. It follows the Nittany Lions' perfect mark in Big Ten duals.

Iowa was second with 134.5 points with Nebraska (104.5), Ohio State (99) and Michigan (84.5) rounding out the top five. Illinois finished in 10th place with 46.5 points.

Lee, aiming for his fourth NCAA title in two weeks in Tulsa, scored twice in the first three minutes and added another takedown in the third. He racked up over two minutes of riding time against Cronin.

"I feel like I improved a lot this weekend in a lot of areas, but I have a lot to work on as well,'' Lee said.

Woods scored the first takedown against Hardy and turned the Cornhusker to his back twice, trying to get back points. The first time on the edge, Woods wasn't awarded near fall points and the Iowa corner threw the challenge brick.

The call on the mat stood.

Then right before the end of the period, Woods turned Hardy and the referee got off two swipes and gave Woods two near fall points. Nebreska's corner challenged and the points were taken off.

"Obviously, it sucked," Woods said.

Hardy rode out Woods for the entire second stanza and got two stall calls to trail by one. He had two single leg shots in the third, but Woods held firm and didn't give up the takedown.

At 16-0 on the year, Woods now heads to Tulsa for nationals next week with a renewed determination.

"Now, in the future, I'm going to score those points and it is going to make a world of difference," Woods said.

The Hawkeyes couldn't make it a 3-for-3 day in the finals.

After four straight years of an Iowa wrestler winning a conference title at 165 pounds, Wisconsin's Dean Hamiti ended that streak with a 9-6 triumph over Patrick Kennedy.

Hamiti built a 5-1 cushion on two takedowns, but Kennedy roared back with a three-point second period sequence of escape and takedown to make it a 5-4 match.

After Hamiti escaped, he rode Kennedy for more than half of the third, then scored on a go-behind to seal the victory.

Iowa's Max Murin (149) and Tony Cassioppi (285) finished in third place. Murin clipped Penn State's Shayne Van Ness 3-2 and Cassioppi defeated Ohio State's Tate Orndorff by a 10-1 major decision.

Returning national runner-up Jacob Warner (197) won his fifth-place match by medical forfeit while Nelson Brands (174) edged Illinois' Edmond Ruth 5-1 to place fifth.

Brody Teske (133) and Cobe Siebrecht (157) each won their seventh-place matches in the morning session. The Hawkeyes will send all 10 of their guys to the national tournament held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., in two weeks.