Locals lead Augie wrestlers into alternate national event

The top 12 wrestlers in each weight class were seeded by a committee.

After that, the 32-man brackets were filled by a blind draw. While there was some luck involved there, Willaert feels as if the former Maroons fared decently in the draws and is cautiously optimistic in their chances.

“Ellex wrestles a kid he has majored (beat by major decision) and if he can beat that kid, he faces a guy he has a win over in the past,” Willaert said. “Danny will have an opening match he can win and then faces the No. 1 seed. I think he can battle with that kid. I like Josh's draw as well. He faces a kid from Alma and if he wins that will have the No. 3 seed. I've watched lots of film on that kid and Josh can beat him.”

Willaert also thinks Skold is in a good position to battle.

“Our heavyweight is pretty tough and hopefully he will put himself in the conversation,” the coach said.

Another tough foe all the Vikings must wrestle this week is COVID-19 testing. Willaert said that his wrestlers must pass testing for three straight days beginning Wednesday before being able to practice in Coralville on Thursday and compete on Friday.

“It's going to be tough on the noses,” he said with a laugh.