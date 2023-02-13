Eric Kinkaid considers his freshman season on the Loras College wrestling team to be a bit of a roller coaster ride.

But, every twist and turn of a 16-8 season has provided Kinkaid with a welcomed opportunity to learn about what it takes to compete at the collegiate level.

“So much has been different, very different from what I expected, from what the school day is like to what the wrestling has been like, it’s all different. But the experience has been great. I couldn’t be in a better situation," Kinkaid said.

One thing hasn’t changed.

This time of year remains special to Kinkaid, ranked seventh in NCAA Division III at 141 pounds and part of a 16-4 team that is ranked seventh nationally.

It was a year ago this week that Kinkaid earned a 5-2 victory over a top-ranked competitor to earn the Iowa Class 2A state championship, the first wrestler from Camanche High School to win a state title in 35 years.

Now, Kinkaid finds himself preparing to compete in the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional hosted by Millikin on Feb. 25-26 at the BOS Center in Springfield.

“The postseason is here and the next four weeks, it’s an exciting time, what I’ve been working toward for the past five months," Kinkaid said. “It’s time to put it all together and be at my best."

He welcomes the late-season preparation that will get him ready to accomplish that objective.

“It’s a grind of a season and now, it’s about fine tuning, working on those little details that can make a difference in a match," Kinkaid said. “The practices are shorter, but you keep the conditioning up, get in the work that you need and get ready to go."

Kinkaid said his experience in the wrestling room at Loras has been good.

Former Iowa wrestler Jeren Glosser is in his second season on the Duhawks staff and his first as head coach.

Kinkaid has been able to learn from Glosser as well as from a pair of highly-ranked teammates, top-ranked 157-pounder Zeke Smith and second-ranked Shane Liegel at 184.

“Watching them work and train, that has taught me a lot about what it takes to compete at a high level at this level," Kinkaid said. “I’ve been learning a lot, gathering information about myself and the competition all season long."

Kinkaid has accumulated four major decisions, six technical falls and four pins among his 16 victories this season.

He said he learned a lot while competing at the National Duals in early January and learned a good deal from his most recent match.

Wartburg’s top-ranked Zayren Terukina won a 10-1 major decision over Kinkaid in a dual Friday, something Kinkaid said taught him as much as any match he has wrestled this season.

“It showed me exactly what I need to do to get to the top. He's the number one guy and he won a major, was (nine) points better. Understanding how that happened and why will only help me get better," Kinkaid said.

“It showed me what I need to do to get to the top tier. I’ll learn from it and become better because of what I’ve learned, just like I’m learning from everything else this season."

An engineering major in the classroom, Kinkaid said the Camanche program prepared him well for the challenges that greeted him in the Loras wrestling room as well.

“The way coach (Brent) Carstensen worked with me there helped get me ready for this level," he said. “If I needed a day off the mat or if I needed to concentrate on a certain thing, he was open to that and training here has been the same way. It made for a good transition to college."

Kinkaid was one of three Quad-City area wrestlers who were part of a Loras lineup in Friday’s dual that decided the American Rivers Conference title.

Freshman Dustin Bohren from Bettendorf pinned fourth-ranked Nathan Fuller at 165 pounds and 12th-ranked senior Wyatt Wriedt from North Scott won a decision at 285 in the Duhawks’ 22-15 setback to Wartburg.