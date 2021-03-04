Marinelli chases a Hawkeye rarity

Alex Marinelli expects to chase bigger goals later this month, but the Iowa wrestler can accomplish something of a Hawkeye rarity this weekend.

It has been two decades since an Iowa wrestler put together a collection of three consecutive Big Ten titles, even longer since those three championships came in the same weight class.

Marinelli will take the mat at the Big Ten Championships beginning Saturday at University Park, Pa., looking to add his name to a group of 18 Hawkeyes who have achieved the feat of winning three Big Ten titles.

No Iowa wrestler has won three straight Big Ten championships since T.J. Williams took first place at 149 pounds in 1999 and won titles at 157 in 2000 and 2001.

Mark Ironside was the last Hawkeye to win the same weight class three times, and he topped the 134-pound bracket four straight years from 1995-98.

Marinelli, the top-seeded 165-pounder, appreciates the accomplishment but doesn’t want it to get in the way of his ultimate goal.

“It’s an awesome thing to do and I don’t take it for granted, but the wrestlers people remember are the national champions,’’ Marinelli said. “Those are the guys who people remember over time.’’

