Marinelli claims fourth Big Ten wrestling title

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Marinelli became the first University of Iowa wrestler in 24 years to capture four Big Ten Conference titles Sunday afternoon.

He was the only Hawkeye to finish on top of the podium at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Austin DeSanto (133 pounds) dropped a finals match while Jaydin Eierman (141) and Tony Cassioppi (285) never took the mat in the championship round as they chose to medically forfeit against Penn State's Nick Lee and Minnesota's Gable Steveson, respectively.

"We made the best decision for our individuals going forward," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "There's tough decisions to be made every day. Our record demonstrates that we will make tough decisions when we have to."

Michigan claimed its first conference tournament team title since 1973 with 143 points. Penn State was second with 141.5 and Iowa placed third with 129.5.

The Wolverines received championships from Nick Suriano (125) and an upset win from Myles Amine over Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184 to stave off the Nittany Lions.

Iowa managed to qualify all 10 wrestlers for the NCAA championships in two weeks in Detroit.

"We have Detroit we're getting ready for" Brands said. "You come sit in our room and tell me you'd make a decision that's any different. You wouldn't. We're serious about winning championships. We're serious about putting our guys in positions to win championships.

“The story should be about Alex Marinelli winning his fourth title. That’s a big deal. That’s rare company."

Marinelli became the first Hawkeye since Mark Ironside in 1998 to finish with four titles. Joe Scarpello, Iowa’s first four-time conference champion, won his first title 75 years ago in 1947. Marinelli is only the 17th four-time champion in the history of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

He did so without a recording a takedown in the final.

The 165-pounder recorded an escape and then a penalty point in the second period to take a 2-0 lead and then held off Michigan's Cameron Amine in the closing two minutes for a 2-1 victory.

“I don’t know if I wrestled my best today and sometimes your worst should always beat their best,” Marinelli said. “It has been 24 years since we had a (four-time) Big Ten champion at Iowa. I am really thankful and blessed. I got to wrestle in a lot of Big Ten Championships, and I got it done. Everyone remembers the national champ, right? So we have more to do.”

DeSanto finished runner-up at the Big Ten for the second straight year, dropping a 3-1 decision to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young in the 133-pound finals.

The wrestlers traded escapes to start the second and third periods. Bravo-Young scored the deciding points when DeSanto was put in the neutral danger position with 20 seconds left in the third. The takedown survived review and the final score held.

Max Murnin placed third at 149 while Kaleb Young (157) and Jacob Warner (194) each placed fourth.

Iowa has a little more than 10 days to recover before heading to Detroit.

"We're third in the team race," Brands said. "That's not where we want to be. That's not where we like to sit. We have an opportunity to do something about it moving forward.

"Our best wrestling has to be in front of us."

Big 12

Carr claims third Big 12 title: Iowa State redshirt junior David Carr won his third consecutive Big 12 Championship Sunday night, becoming the 16th Cyclone to win three conference titles.

In the championship match, Carr beat North Dakota State’s No. 2 Jared Franek 8-2 in a rematch of last year’s championship match. Carr improved to 5-0 all-time against Franek, matching the score from the 2021 championship match.

Missouri locked up the team title in the afternoon, as finished with 131.5 points. Oklahoma was second with 113, while Iowa State was third with 110. Oklahoma State finished fourth with 108.5 points, while UNI was fifth with 100 points.

Carr, along with seven other teammates, have earned automatic bids to the NCAA Championships. The at-large berths will be announced on Tuesday, while brackets and seeds will be announced on Wednesday.

