Marinelli leads 10 Hawkeyes into Midlands semis

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Alex Marinelli didn’t waste any time working toward his goal of a Midlands Championships three-peat.
The Iowa 165-pound junior pinned each of the four opponents he faced on Sunday to lead a group of 10 Hawkeyes in eight weight classes who have advanced to the semifinals of the 57th-annual tournament being held this year at the Sears Centre.
Marinelli reached the semifinals with a pin over Philip Conigliaro of Harvard in 6 minutes, 8 seconds after opening the day with a pair of first-period pins and a fall in 4:07 over Jake Stiles of Oklahoma.
He was one of six Iowa wrestlers who collected bonus points in the quarterfinal round to advance.
Spencer Lee at 125 followed a pair of pins with a 16-1 quarterfinal technical fall over Nolan Hellickson of Harvard, while Austin DeSanto at 133, Pat Lugo and Vince Turk at 149 and Jacob Warner 197 all earned major decisions to advance to today’s semifinals.
DeSanto, the tournament’s defending champion at 133, used a technical fall and two major decisions to advance.
Iowa’s Max Murin at 141, Kaleb Young at 157, Abe Assad at 184 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 also won by decision in the quarterfinals.
The show of firepower has Iowa in control of the team race as well.
The top-ranked Hawkeyes lead the tourney with 115.5 points, while Northern Iowa is second with 69.5, one point in front of Wisconsin. Illinois is fourth with 57.
Northern Iowa advanced four wrestlers to today’s noon semifinal session.
The Panthers’ Taylor Lujan defeated Johnny Sebastian of Wisconsin 7-3 in his quarterfinal match, while UNI’s Max Thomsen advanced with a 4-3 decision over Tyshawn Williams of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 149.
Bryce Steiert claimed a 4-0 decision in his quarterfinal at 174 over Victor Marcelli of Virginia and Carter Isley advanced at 285 with an 8-3 decision.
Steiert will be joined in the semifinals by Illinois’ Joey Gunther, a former Iowa wrestler who moved on with a 3-2 win over Jared Krattiger of Wisconsin.
The Fighting Illini’s Zach Braunagel also reached the semifinals, advancing at 184 with a 3-2 decision over the Hawkeyes’ Nelson Brands.
Northern Iowa’s Jay Schwarm of Bettendorf remains alive in the consolation bracket.
Schwarm won his opening match at 125, but was pinned by Chris Cannon of Northwestern in the second round. He bounced back with a pair of pins in the consolation bracket on Sunday night.