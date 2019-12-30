Marinelli leads Hawkeyes' record-setting effort

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Alex Marinelli won his third straight title at the Midlands Championships on Monday night, leading a record-setting performance by the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team.

Marinelli was among five Hawkeyes to win individual championships at the Sears Centre, leading Iowa to tournament-record 196.5 points and a 95.5-point win in the team race over second-place Northern Iowa.

“We have a good lineup. We have a 25 pounder, we have a good heavyweight and we have a lot of good in between there,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “We just have to put those final pieces in there and that’s not easy.’’

Marinelli was named the meet’s Champion of Champions for the second time in his career, rolling through the 165-pound bracket with a tournament-best four falls before he edged David McFadden of Virginia Tech 5-3 in his championship match.

The 14th Hawkeye to win at least three individual titles in the 57-year history of the event also led the tourney with 29 points.

Marinelli’s effort was part of a dominant performance by the Hawkeyes in the middle weights, where Max Murin at 141, Pat Lugo at 149 and Kaleb Young at 157 all won championships.