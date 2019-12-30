Marinelli leads Hawkeyes' record-setting effort

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Alex Marinelli won his third straight title at the Midlands Championships on Monday night, leading a record-setting performance by the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team.
Marinelli was among five Hawkeyes to win individual championships at the Sears Centre, leading Iowa to tournament-record 196.5 points and a 95.5-point win in the team race over second-place Northern Iowa.
“We have a good lineup. We have a 25 pounder, we have a good heavyweight and we have a lot of good in between there,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “We just have to put those final pieces in there and that’s not easy.’’
Marinelli was named the meet’s Champion of Champions for the second time in his career, rolling through the 165-pound bracket with a tournament-best four falls before he edged David McFadden of Virginia Tech 5-3 in his championship match.
The 14th Hawkeye to win at least three individual titles in the 57-year history of the event also led the tourney with 29 points.
Marinelli’s effort was part of a dominant performance by the Hawkeyes in the middle weights, where Max Murin at 141, Pat Lugo at 149 and Kaleb Young at 157 all won championships.
Iowa also picked up a title at 285, where Tony Cassioppi followed a semifinal win over Carter Isley of Northern Iowa with a 5-1 win over Matt Stencel of Central Michigan in the title bout.
Young’s match against Markus Hartman of Army was the tightest, decided in a sudden-victory period by a 5-3 score on a takedown scored by the Iowa junior.
Murin won the by same score at 141, defeating Joshua Heil of Campbell, while Lugo claimed first at 149 with an 8-4 decision over Austin O’Connor of North Carolina.
The first of Iowa’s two losses in the finals came at 133, where Wisconsin’s Seth Gross avenged a 6-2 loss to Austin DeSanto in an early-season dual with a 6-5 victory over the Iowa junior who was attempting to win his second straight Midlands crown.
Freshman Abe Assad was the other Hawkeye to reach the finals, where he followed a semifinal pin of Zachary Braunagel of fourth-place Illinois with a 4-0 loss to Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan in the championship match at 184.
In becoming the ninth UNI wrestler to win a Midlands title, Lujan secured over a minute of riding time after scoring a first-period takedown of Assad. He added a quick escape in the second period.
Lujan was one of two Panthers to reach the finals.
Bryce Steiert finished second at 174, dropping a 3-2 decision to Purdue’s Dylan Lydy in the championship match.
Spencer Lee did not wrestle Monday, finishing sixth after taking a medical forfeit in his final three matches of the tournament, a move Iowa listed as a “coach’s decision.’’