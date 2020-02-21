Motivated Hawkeye Lugo savors his senior moment

Lugo said Sorensen’s fight serves as an inspiration to the entire Iowa team.

“The bandana, it’s a symbol of us coming together as a family and working hard,’’ Lugo said.

That work has positioned Lugo to chase his ultimate goals, among the reasons the Homestead, Fla., native chose to leave Edinboro behind after two seasons to become a Hawkeye.

“I know he enjoyed his time at Edinboro and there was no ill will when he left there,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “It was more like ‘What’s the future looking like here?’ He’s fit in very well here. We look at him as a leader.’’

Lugo believes that is a byproduct of the way he has studied and learned as a Hawkeye, soaking up what he could while watching Sorensen during a redshirt season two years ago and learning from coaches and teammates.

His move has been everything he hoped it would be.

“There wasn’t just one main that led me here, just a lot of things that led me to make a big decision,’’ Lugo said. “The coaching, teaching, tradition, teammates, the culture and energy level in the room, they are all why I am here. That made it easier to transfer.’’