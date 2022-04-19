Murin plans sixth season with Hawkeyes

Max Murin will return for a sixth season with the Iowa wrestling program.

A four-time NCAA qualifier who placed third at 149 pounds at the Big Ten Championships in March, Murin announced his intentions to continue to compete for the Hawkeyes on social media on Tuesday.

“After having some time to reflect after this season, I want to say I am extremely grateful for all the experiences and opportunities that God has given me through wrestling,’’ Murin wrote.

He said his passion for the sport provided him the motivation to return and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA offered to all-student athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only do I have a magnitude of love for this sport, but also for the teammates I have formed close relationships with, my amazing coaches and the loyal fans who have supported me along the way,’’ Murin wrote.

“With that being said, I am not ready to be done quite yet and still have goals I want to accomplish. Sixth year, here we come!’’

Murin has a career record of 53-23 during his first five seasons with the Hawkeyes, including a 14-5 record during the 2021-22 season.

The Ebensburg, Pa., native finished with three major decisions and one pin during the recently-completed season and was fourth on the team in points scored during Iowa’s 14-1 dual season.

Murin adds his name to a list of four returning starters from a Hawkeye team which finished third at both the Big Ten and NCAA Championships.

Iowa also returns Abe Assad at 184, NCAA runner-up Jacob Warner at 197 and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi from its 2021-22 lineup.

The Hawkeyes also expect to regain the services of three-time 125-pound NCAA champion Spencer Lee, who underwent season-ending surgery to repair torn anterior cruciate ligaments in January.

