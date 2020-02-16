Murin return adds to Hawkeye title celebration

IOWA CITY – Max Murin showed up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night expecting to help teammate Carter Happel warm up for a challenge.
Instead, it was Murin who took on the challenge and walked away with a 6-4 win over a fourth-ranked competitor to help Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team secure sole possession of the Big Ten regular-season championship with a 35-6 victory over Minnesota.
“I talked to coach (Tom) Brands earlier in the week and he said we were probably going to go with Happel,’’ Murin said. “I didn’t know I was wrestling, but I kind of like it. I wasn’t nervous. I just went out and tried to score points.’’
Murin found out he was going to be the Hawkeyes’ starter at 141 pounds as the crowd of 12,608 was enjoying a mid-dual intermission.
Working his way back from a shoulder injury that was among several health reasons Murin had not competed since a Jan. 18 dual against Nebraska, the ninth-ranked sophomore was helping Happel warm up when Brands approached him.
“He pointed to me and he goes, ‘Do you want to go?’ I said, ‘Heck, yeah, let’s go.’”
Murin said there was a “little rust’’ in his game in the first period, but he settled down as he took on the Golden Gophers’ Mitch McKee, a senior with a 22-4 record.
“He is a good wrestler and I was having a hard time getting to my offense, just my normal shots,’’ Murin said. “There was a little opening for the re-shots that I tried to make the most of.’’
He did manage a second period takedown before tying the match at 4-4 on an escape nine seconds into the third period.
Murin had a potential takedown waved off at the end of regulation following a video review, sending the match into sudden victory where Murin earned his 6-4 decision with a takedown with 20 second remaining, his first victory in three collegiate matches against McKee.
Now 11-1 on the season, the win by Murin was his third of the season against an opponent ranked in the top 10 and it was among the highlights as Iowa earned its 12th Big Ten regular-season title since the conference began recognizing that honor in 1999 and its first outright crown since 2015.
“We’ll go upstairs, get some t-shirts and hats, take some pictures and move on,’’ Brands said. “I don’t say that lightly. I say that because that’s what you do.’’
The Hawkeyes completed a sweep of their nine Big Ten duals and improved to 12-0 on the season with the win, welcoming not only Murin but also a healthy Austin DeSanto back to competition.
Returning from a knee injury which forced him to default in a Jan. 31 dual against Penn State, DeSanto was among five Hawkeyes to collect bonus points among the Golden Gophers, scoring six takedowns in the opening period of his 24-8 technical fall at 133.
Before top-ranked Michael Kemerer completed the dual with a pin of eighth-ranked Devin Skatzka at 174, Iowa picked up an additional technical fall from Alex Marinelli at 165, a major decision from Jacob Warner at 197 and a forfeit win from Spencer Lee at 125 in a display of power which pleased Brands.
He expects the Iowa lineup to gain some additional firepower next Sunday when the Hawkeyes complete the regular season by hosting Oklahoma State.
Abe Assad, ranked ninth at 184, is expected to see his first action since a Feb. 2 dual against Michigan State, in the match-up against the Cowboys.
“He could have gone tonight, but we want to be smart about it,’’ Brands said.
The Iowa coach also hopes to get third-ranked 285-pounder Tony Cassioppi back on track following consecutive losses to second-ranked Mason Parris of Michigan and top-ranked Gable Steveson of Minnesota, the latter by a 7-5 decision decided on a takedown with 26 seconds remaining.
“There’s a concern any time that happens to a guy who has been on a roll,’’ Brands said, referencing Cassioppi’s 15-0 start to the season. “That’s a good question for a mere mortal. I don’t know if he is a mere mortal. I don’t know if he’s a normal human.’’