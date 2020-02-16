Murin return adds to Hawkeye title celebration

“He is a good wrestler and I was having a hard time getting to my offense, just my normal shots,’’ Murin said. “There was a little opening for the re-shots that I tried to make the most of.’’

He did manage a second period takedown before tying the match at 4-4 on an escape nine seconds into the third period.

Murin had a potential takedown waved off at the end of regulation following a video review, sending the match into sudden victory where Murin earned his 6-4 decision with a takedown with 20 second remaining, his first victory in three collegiate matches against McKee.

Now 11-1 on the season, the win by Murin was his third of the season against an opponent ranked in the top 10 and it was among the highlights as Iowa earned its 12th Big Ten regular-season title since the conference began recognizing that honor in 1999 and its first outright crown since 2015.

“We’ll go upstairs, get some t-shirts and hats, take some pictures and move on,’’ Brands said. “I don’t say that lightly. I say that because that’s what you do.’’

The Hawkeyes completed a sweep of their nine Big Ten duals and improved to 12-0 on the season with the win, welcoming not only Murin but also a healthy Austin DeSanto back to competition.