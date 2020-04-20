NCAA grants Hawkeyes' Kemerer a sixth season

More aware than ever that nothing is guaranteed, Iowa wrestler Michael Kemerer simply welcomes another opportunity to compete.

The Hawkeye 174-pounder has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which has approved his request for a medical hardship waiver which will allow him to compete an additional season for Iowa.

Kemerer, who redshirted as a true freshman during the 2015-16 season, became eligible for the hardship waiver after missing the 2018-19 season as he rehabilitated following knee surgery in November, 2018.

“I am thankful and am already ready to compete again,’’ said Kemerer, who announced the extension of his eligibility clock on Twitter.

The paperwork requesting the waiver could not be filed until after Kemerer completed what would have been his fifth season of eligibility, something that happened last month when the season for top-ranked Iowa ended abruptly when the NCAA cancelled its championships in the sport because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa coach Tom Brands said earlier this month he anticipated that the NCAA would approve Kemerer’s request for the additional year.

“Our medical personnel say that he meets all of the criteria,’’ Brands said.