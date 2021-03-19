NCAA wrestling: Hawkeye trio in position for gold

ST. LOUIS — With things a little quiet in the stands at the Enterprise Center, top-ranked Iowa continued to make its own noise Friday night during the semifinal round at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
“I’m used to hearing some loud Iowa fans, but I’m feeling good," said the Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee, who won a pair of major decisions Friday to put himself in a position to wrestle for his third national title Saturday night.
Lee was one of three Hawkeyes who moved into championship matches during a Friday semifinal session which saw Iowa continue to lead in pursuit of its first NCAA team title since 2010.
The Hawkeyes have 109 points, leading the team race by 15.5 points over Penn State. Oklahoma State is in third with 86.5.
The team standings tightened when Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, the top seed at 165 pounds, dropped out of the tournament for medical reasons after dropping a 3-1 decision to Shane Griffith of Stanford in the quarterfinal round.
Coach Tom Brands declined to discuss details of Marinelli’s situation, saying only, “Marinelli is in a good position in his life. Sometimes, you have to take the bad with the good. He’s a winner, a tough kid, and I’m not getting into it. There’s a lot of wrestling to go.’’
In addition to Lee at 125, Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Michael Kemerer at 174 secured berths in national title matches.
Both will face opponents from Penn State they beat in Big Ten championship matches in their finals. Eierman meets Nick Lee and Kemerer squares off against Carter Starocci.
“This is what I’ve dreamt of doing for a long time,’’ Kemerer said. “It’s super exciting and as much as I’m trying to take it all in, I have to get ready to go and do it all over again tomorrow. Tough opponent, a lot of respect.’’
The trio of Hawkeyes will be joined in Saturday’s 6 p.m. finals by Iowa State’s David Carr.
The 157-pounder became the first Cyclone to reach a championship match since 2015 with a two-point decision in his semifinal match.
Eierman, who finished fifth, fourth and third in the NCAA tourney during his three seasons at Missouri, advanced to the championship match for the first time in his career in emphatic fashion with a pair of pins Friday.
He pinned Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State in 2 minutes, 59 seconds, quickly turning the previously-unbeaten Wolfpack wrestler who was in on a shot before being flipped by Eierman.
“I’ve been working all year on my basics and that paid off in this match,’’ Eierman said. “He got my legs back and I just put myself in a position to do what I do best.’’
Eierman described the sensation of winning with that type of scenario on the NCAA stage as “amazing.’’
The Cyclones’ Carr said he was “just so happy’’ when he followed up a sudden-victory win in the quarterfinals by finishing off a 6-4 decision over Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State in his semifinal match.
“Once I got to my offense, I just tried to stay the same, just like (ISU assistant coach Brent) Metcalf has been telling me all year,’’ Carr said. “Just stay the same, stay the same and the takedowns will come.’’
Lee wasted little time giving Iowa a wrestler in a championship match for the 31st consecutive year.
The two-time national champion collected four near fall points midway through the first period of his semifinal against fourth-seeded Drew Hildebrandt of Central Michigan, sending Lee to a 7-0 lead after the first on his way to the 11-0 major decision.
Lee will wrestle third-seeded Brandon Courtney, a 15-0 junior from Arizona State, as he attempts to become the Hawkeyes’ seventh three-time national champion.
Kemerer, facing 12th-seeded Bernie Truax of Cal Poly in his semifinal, used a pair of first-period takedowns to open a 4-1 lead after one period on his way to an 8-1 decision at 174.
Two other Hawkeye finalists who reached the semifinals with major decisions, Austin DeSanto at 133 and Tony Cassioppi at 285, were unable to reach the finals.
DeSanto battled top-seeded Daton Fix of Oklahoma State throughout the match and was in on several late shot attempts before falling 3-2, while Minnesota’s Gable Steveson won a 16-6 major decision over Cassioppi.
UNI’s Parker Keckeisen at 184 pounds and Iowa State’s Gannon Gremmel at 285 also missed championship chances.
The fourth-seeded Keckeisen followed a 4-2 decision over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen in the second sudden-victory period by battling top-seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State before falling 6-4 in the semifinals.
Gremmel, who rode out Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger in the first tiebreaker to win 2-1 in the quarterfinals, was pinned by second-seeded Mason Parris of Michigan in 4:02 in the semifinals.
Iowa’s Kaleb Young at 157 and Jacob Warner at 197 won round of 12 matches in the consolation bracket to join a collection of seven Hawkeyes who earned all-American status on Friday night.
Young won three matches before dropping a 3-2 decision to Brayton Lee of Minnesota, putting him in a position to wrestle for seventh place.
After dropping a 3-2 decision to finalist AJ Ferrari of Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals, Warner won a pair of consolation matches to earn a chance to finish as high as third in the Saturday morning session.
A pair of Illinois wrestlers, Lucas Byrd at 133 and Dylan Duncan at 141, secured all-American honors with four victories Friday in the consolation. Both will wrestle during Saturday’s first session for a chance to finish as high as third place.