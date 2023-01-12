New approach benefits Hawkeyes' Murin

Walking off the mat at the NCAA Championships last March after losing a match in the blood round where he gave up only one takedown, Max Murin had enough.

“Something had to change," Murin said Tuesday.

That change for the Iowa 149-pound senior wrestler started with changing his mindset, something he realized during a postseason talk with Hawkeye assistant coach Terry Brands.

“Terry said, 'Nobody should beat you with one takedown,’ and he’s right," Murin said. “I’m a guy who is capable of scoring four, five, six, seven takedowns and coming back this year after not achieving my goals, that’s who I want to be."

As Iowa prepares to host Northwestern in an 8 p.m. dual Friday that is expected to feature three matches between top-10 wrestlers, Murin is taking that mindset to the mat.

Ranked fourth nationally, Murin is off to a 12-1 start to the season, work that includes a career-high nine bonus-point victories, including four technical falls and three pins.

He is scheduled to face the Wildcats’ fifth-ranked Yahya Thomas, a 12-1 senior, in Friday’s dual.

Murin’s approach remains the same, continuing to want to push pace and pile up points.

“I didn’t like how last season ended so I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m gonna throw that all aside and get better at wrestling and score as many points as I can,'" Murin said.

It’s an approach Iowa coach Tom Brands said works for Murin, who is 2-0 all-time against Thomas including a 4-3 win in last year’s dual between the teams and a 6-5 victory at the 2022 Big Ten Championships.

“I think when he keeps it fast and there’s some pizazz in his wrestling, he’s pretty good," Brands said. “He’s similar in a lot of ways to Brandon Sorensen, no maintenance, no drama, just go out and do your job."

Brands will be looking for the same at two other weights where top-10 wrestlers could meet.

At 125, top-ranked Spencer Lee is projected to face third-ranked Michael DeAugustino. At 285, the Hawkeyes’ third-ranked Tony Cassioppi is expected to meet fourth-ranked Luca Davison.

Lee, 7-0 on this season, has never met DeAugustino, a fifth-year senior and two-time all-American who finished fourth in the 125-pound weight class that Lee won for the third time in the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Cassioppi will be facing his highest-ranked opponent of a 13-0 season in Davison, a fifth-year senior with an 11-1 record. The two have met once previously, with Cassioppi winning a 7-3 decision in a dual against Northwestern last season.

Iowa’s lineup remains fluid, with Real Woods at 141 and Jacob Warner at 197 not listed among probable starters this week. The Hawkeyes project Drew Bennett to go at 141 and Zach Glazier to start at 197.

“We’ll see what our lineup looks like. We may have some fill-ins again," Brands said. “With the fill-ins, we don’t want to ruin their certification so we may have guys move up a weight. The certification rules are strict, so we just try to do it right."