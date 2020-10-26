New Bees coach welcomes opportunity

Bo Bettinson embraces the uniqueness of the opportunity.
Named Monday as the head coach for the new St. Ambrose wrestling program that will begin competition during the 2021-22 school year, Bettinson welcomes the chance to build a program from the ground up.
“This is an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often and it’s both a little scary and yet very exciting at the same time,’’ said Bettinson, a four-time NAIA national qualifier at Waldorf who has worked since 2017 as an assistant coach at Montana State-Northern.
“I’m looking forward to building a program, bringing in guys who value their grades, have a great work ethic and believe in a family culture. Those are the things that we want St. Ambrose wrestling to be about.’’
A Reno, Nevada, native, Bettinson has spent six years in Iowa, wrestling and coaching at Waldorf where he was a four-year team captain and won 105 matches during his career at 125 pounds and worked as a graduate assistant coach from 2015-17.
His experience in the state at the collegiate level taught him about the significance of wrestling in Iowa and Illinois, prime recruiting areas for the program he will lead beginning next Monday.
“I’m familiar with the tradition of the sport not only in Iowa but in Davenport and Bettendorf and in that area,’’ Bettinson said. “There is a lot of good wrestling in eastern Iowa and western Illinois and I’m looking forward to getting to know the coaches and the wrestlers in the area.’’
He likes the idea that he will have a year to lay the foundation for the Fighting Bees’ program before it competes for the first time.
Bettinson has time to recruit and looks forward to getting out and not only meeting area coaches but watching their teams compete in upcoming weeks and months.
“St. Ambrose is going about this the right way. I’ve seen schools hire a coach in April and start competition that fall. Here, I’ll have to recruit the right kids and set everything up so we are ready to go next year,’’ Bettinson said.
“Starting a new program isn’t easy, but I really like the challenge of it. I’ve had people tell me that I need to prepare for two of the hardest years of my life, but two years that I will look back on as the most rewarding years of my life.’’
He prepared for the opportunity at St. Ambrose by spending the past three years on the Montana State-Northern staff led the past 11 years by Tyson Thivierge.
Since joining the Lights’ staff in 2017, Bettinson has had a hand in coaching 18 NAIA national qualifiers, 10 all-Americans and six national finalists including 2020 125-pound national champion Nick Kunz.
Montana State-Northern also finished in the top three among all NAIA schools in the National Wrestling Coaches Association scholar all-American team list in each of the three years Bettinson was on staff.
“I’ve been extremely fortunate to work on the staff for one of the best coaches in the NAIA in Tyson Thivierge,’’ Bettinson said. “I’ve had a chance to see how a program is supposed to be run, starting with the culture and the expectations. I’ve had an excellent mentor who has prepared me well for the opportunity St. Ambrose has given me.’’
