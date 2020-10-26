New Bees coach welcomes opportunity

Bo Bettinson embraces the uniqueness of the opportunity.

Named Monday as the head coach for the new St. Ambrose wrestling program that will begin competition during the 2021-22 school year, Bettinson welcomes the chance to build a program from the ground up.

“This is an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often and it’s both a little scary and yet very exciting at the same time,’’ said Bettinson, a four-time NAIA national qualifier at Waldorf who has worked since 2017 as an assistant coach at Montana State-Northern.

“I’m looking forward to building a program, bringing in guys who value their grades, have a great work ethic and believe in a family culture. Those are the things that we want St. Ambrose wrestling to be about.’’

A Reno, Nevada, native, Bettinson has spent six years in Iowa, wrestling and coaching at Waldorf where he was a four-year team captain and won 105 matches during his career at 125 pounds and worked as a graduate assistant coach from 2015-17.

His experience in the state at the collegiate level taught him about the significance of wrestling in Iowa and Illinois, prime recruiting areas for the program he will lead beginning next Monday.