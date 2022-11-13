New-look Hawkeyes roll in opener

IOWA CITY — New faces. Same results.

With a lineup that included four wrestlers seeing the first action of their careers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, second-ranked Iowa opened its season Sunday with a 42-3 victory over California Baptist.

A crowd of 14,587 watched the Hawkeyes win nine matches and score bonus points in seven, collecting three pins, two technical falls and two major decisions while enjoying a 36-2 advantage in takedowns.

“There were some good performances with some new faces. They did a good job," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “… That’s a lineup that looked pretty good to me and we still didn’t have Real Woods or Spencer Lee on the mat."

Instead, the Hawkeyes found ways to dominate early and often as it built a 30-0 lead through the first six matches of the dual.

Cobe Siebrecht, making his fourth career dual start, opened the meet at 157 pounds with a pin of the Lancers’ Joey Mora in 4 minutes, 59 seconds.

Patrick Kennedy followed with a technical fall at 165 and newcomer Drake Rhodes collected a major decision at 174 before Abe Assad claimed an 11-4 decision at 184.

Seniors Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi followed with back-to-back pins, with Warner needing 38 seconds to earn a fall over Elijah Sobas at 197 and Cassioppi pinning Christopher Ireland in 2:13.

The Lancers earned their lone win at 125, where Aidan Harris dropped a 9-4 decision to Elijah Griffin.

Transfer Brody Teske followed with a decision at 133 before Drew Bennett at 141 and Max Murin at 149 closed the dual with a major decision and a technical fall.

“A lot of questions got answered and it was a childhood dream to run out inside of that arena," said Teske, a junior from Fort Dodge who transferred from Northern Iowa after beginning his career at Penn State.

“Now, it’s time to stay the course, to have fun and learn and continue to grow and win matches."

Rhodes, a freshman from Billings, Montana, and Bennett, a senior from Fort Dodge, joined Teske in earning their first career victories while Siebrecht collected the first fall of his Hawkeye career.

The dual opened a busy week for Iowa, which wrestles at Army on Thursday and faces Sacred Heart and Buffalo in Albany, N.Y., on Friday.

Hawkeyes win at Luther

Iowa sophomore Cullan Schriever and freshman Jace Rhodes both won 133-pound championships at the Luther Open on Saturday.

Schriever won the elite bracket, scoring bonus points in three of his four matches including a 13-5 major decision in a championship match win over Kaden Anderlik of Upper Iowa.

Rhodes won at 133 in the silver bracket featuring freshmen competitors, recording a pair of major decisions before winning a 9-5 decision over Dominik Mallinder of Wisconsin-Whitewater in his championship match.

Eight Hawkeyes placed in the tourney, including a runner-up finish by freshman Kolby Franklin in the elite bracket at 197 and third-place efforts from Mickey Griffith in the 184 elite bracket and Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill in the elite bracket at 285.

Hill won by fall and a decision before dropping a 3-2 decision to Tyler Kim of Augsburg in the semifinals. He finished third via a medical forfeit.