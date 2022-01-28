Nittany Lions end Hawkeye streak

IOWA CITY — Top-ranked Penn State flexed its wrestling muscle Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Nittany Lions handed second-ranked Iowa a 19-13 loss, ending a 29-dual win streak by the Hawkeyes and a string of 22 consecutive victories at home.
Penn State won six of the meet’s 10 matches against the defending national champions, silencing a sellout crowd as its four top-ranked wrestlers swept matches against Iowa competitors.
"It's January, almost February, but we have to do a better job of competing until the end, finishing," Hawkeye coach Tom Brands said. "The little things, they made a big difference."
Wins by the Nittany Lions’ two defending national champions in rematches of 2021 NCAA title matches tilted the meet in Penn State’s favor, and both needed more than seven minutes to earn narrow victories.
Top-ranked Nick Lee scored a quick takedown in sudden victory to claim a 6-4 decision over the Hawkeyes’ Jaydin Eierman at 141 pounds and top-ranked Carter Starocci at 174 claimed a 2-1 decision win over Michael Kemerer decided in a tiebreaker at 174.
Kemerer’s loss was a controversial decision.
The Hawkeye senior was initially awarded a takedown in the final second of regulation that would have given him a 3-1 win, but the points were taken off the board after a video review determined the move came after time expired.
Neither wrestler claimed a point in the sudden victory overtime period, sending the 1-1 match into a pair of 30-second tiebreaker periods. Starocci scored an escape his extra session and Kemerer had a call late in his 30-second period overturned by a review as well.
When it was over, the first Hawkeye to talk to Kemerer was teammate Alex Marinelli.
"That match meant a lot to him," Marinelli said. "I told him 'Big Tens, we'll see them again.'"
Lee’s decision came without much controversy in a match that Eierman had tied 4-4 with a takedown in the final period.
The Penn State 141-pounder moved in quickly for the deciding takedown to give Penn State a 10-0 lead in a dual which saw the Nittany Lions’ two other top-ranked wrestlers win decisions.
At 133, Roman Bravo-Young used a second-period takedown and an escape in the third period to claim a 3-2 victory over the Hawkeyes’ third-ranked Austin DeSanto.
"We need to do a better job of finishing," Brands said. "... We had a good start, a good pace, and then we sort of let up. He looked very un-DeSanto-like at times."
Penn State’s Aaron Brooks jumped to an early lead his match against Iowa’s Abe Assad at 184 and went on to claim an 8-3 decision which gave Penn State a 16-10 lead in the dual.
Wins by Starocci and Brooks pushed the Nittany Lions back in front after three straight wins by Iowa had tied the meet.
Penn State’s second-ranked Max Dean won an 8-3 decision over Jacob Warner at 197 before Tony Cassioppi gave Iowa a win at 285. The Hawkeyes’ fifth-ranked heavyweight handed third-ranked Greg Kerkvliet a 7-2 loss.
Iowa’s Max Murin and Kaleb Young won decisions at 149 and 157 before the Hawkeyes’ Marinelli finished with a flurry to tie the dual at 10-10 after six matches.
The senior bounced back from his first loss in 15 matches this season a week earlier at Ohio State to claim a major decision over Penn State’s Brady Berge, scoring a pair of third-period takedowns on his way to a 10-2 victory.
"Marinelli, good job after a tough loss last week," Brands said. "He righted the wrong, but he's got to keep building, too."
The Nittany Lions had built a 10-0 lead before Max Murin used Iowa’s second takedown of the dual to earn a 4-1 win over Beau Bartlett at 149.
Murin put a tough ride on the Penn State sophomore throughout much of the second period, tied the match at 1-1 with an escape nine seconds into the third and then scored the deciding takedown with 33 seconds remaining in the match.
Kaleb Young pulled the Hawkeyes (11-1, 5-1 Big Ten) within 10-6 at intermission, earning a 2-0 decision at 157 against the Nittany Lions’ unranked Terrell Barraclough.
Penn State (14-0, 6-0) picked up its only bonus points in the opening match of the dual.
With Iowa starting 125-pounder Drake Ayala sidelined by an injury, the Nittany Lions’ Drew Hildebrandt used four third-period back points to claim a 9-0 major decision over the Hawkeyes’ Jesse Ybarra.